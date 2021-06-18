NTSPY BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: A Highlander, Bulldog and a Pirate up for top honor

Clark and Floyd counties produced several IHSAA State Finals qualifiers this spring.
Three of those — Floyd Central freshman Will Conway, New Albany junior Ja’raylan Johnson and Charlestown sophomore Jake Ottersbach — are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
The winner will be announced Thursday during the NTSPY Awards, which will be broadcast online for the second straight year.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
Conway had a fantastic freshman campaign for the Highlanders.
“It was a pretty good season. Starting out I didn’t think I could do as good as I did, but each meet it seemed like I progressed a little bit more and a little bit more so I was happy with the result,” he said.
One of the highlights of the regular season was his victory in the frosh run at Franklin Central’s Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile in April.
“That was pretty big for me, I beat some stiff competition,” said Conway, who came from behind in the last 100 meters to win by three-hundredths of a second.
At the Hoosier Hills Conference meet, Conway captured the 1,600-meter run and was second in the 3,200.
A week later at the Floyd Central Sectional, he was second to Corydon Central standout Camden Marshall in both the 1,600 and 3,200. A week after that, he was second to Marshall again in the 1,600 and finished fourth in the 3,200 at the Evansville Central Regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Conway’s final-lap surge helped him to a fifth-place finish, once again behind Marshall, the winner.
“I didn’t think I was going to be able to get on the podium and I got fifth, so that was awesome,” he said. “Going into the last lap I was in 18th. I knew I could move up and I ran a 60-second last lap. I didn’t think it was going to get me fifth, I thought maybe it could get me to ninth, but I just kept passing and passing until the very last meter and I got all of them except four,” he said.
That performance gives Conway high hopes heading into his sophomore season.
“Sophomore year I want to get Top 10 at cross country state,” he said, “and be up there in the mile and maybe the 2-mile next year and see if I can maybe get a win or a top-three (finish) in track.”
JA’RAYLAN JOHNSON, NEW ALBANY
Johnson, who was a second-team All-Area performer as a freshman, showed continued improvement in his junior campaign.
“Junior season was a crazy, fun year,” he said. “We had a really nice team. We didn’t have that many bodies, but what we worked with was really good. We had a lot of new runners that came in that brought a lot to the team. It was just fun overall because that told us we had to train harder at practice and for meets. Some of us had to be leaders. It was just something different and new that will teach us something for the rest of our lives.”
In May, Johnson led the Bulldogs to their first Hoosier Hills Conference title in 24 years by winning the 200 and the long jump while helping New Albany’s 400 relay team to victory as well.
A week later at the Floyd Central Sectional, Johnson once again took the 200 and the long jump, setting a school record with a leap of 23-feet.
“Breaking the school long jump record was really nice because I’ve been trying to break that since freshman year,” he said.
At the Evansville Central Regional, Johnson took first in the 200 and was second in the long jump to help the Bulldogs to their second straight title.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he finished fifth in the long jump and 20th in the 200.
“People say, ‘Don’t be hard on yourself,’ but I just feel like I could’ve done better,” Johnson said. “You just learn from it and you’ve just got to do better next time. I’m looking forward to next year, doing long jump next year and getting there and hopefully winning.”
Additionally at the state meet, he teamed with DeJon Winburn, Derell Simmons and Davaughn Stovall to finish ninth in the 400 relay.
“We’ve been trying to get on the podium for that for awhile and we got to do that and we got a gold medal, so we were happy about that,” Johnson said.
He hopes to make a return trip to state next year.
“Some are seniors that really applied a lot to the team are leaving, so we’ve just got to fill in (some spots) and get to state again and just do the same thing — win conference, sectionals, regionals and go to state,” Johnson said.
JAKE OTTERSBACH, CHARLESTOWN
After not having a freshman season due to COVID-19, Ottersbach made a big splash as a sophomore.
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, he won the 300 hurdles and the high jump while also placing second in the 110 hurdles and helping the Pirates' 400 relay team to a runner-up finish as well.
"It started off slower with me not winning as much, but then as I progressed throughout the season I just started getting faster and doing better," he said.
At the Jeffersonville Sectional, Ottersbach won the 110 and 300 hurdle races while placing second in the high jump. A week later at the Bloomington North Regional, he again won the 110 hurdles and finished fourth in the high jump.
"Sectionals definitely boosted my confidence going into regionals and I showed out at regionals and did my thing," Ottersbach said.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he took 10th in the high jump (the winner cleared 7-0) and was 17th in the 110 hurdles.
"I was a little nervous going into it, but as the day went on I kind of got more comfortable and felt better," Ottersbach said. "I feel like that really helped me get to where I finished that day. Hurdles at state was a little rough, but I think it was just my nerves that got to me on that. But really I think I had a great day."
.
2021 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Khol Brown, New Albany senior
Will Conway, Floyd Central freshman
Christopher Cosby, New Albany senior
Steven Cruz, Charlestown junior
Jordan Ferguson, Jeffersonville senior
Isaac Hatfield, Floyd Central senior
Ja’raylan Johnson, New Albany junior
Aidan Lord, New Albany sophomore
Asius Miles, New Albany senior
Weston Naville, Floyd Central junior
Jake Ottersbach, Charlestown sophomore
Xzavier Pruitt, New Albany senior
DeJon Winburn, New Albany junior
Wenkers Wright, Floyd Central senior
SECOND TEAM
Lody Cheatham, Borden junior
Andrew Cruz, Charlestown junior
Jadehn Debnam, Jeffersonville senior
Nolan Flispart, Borden junior
Max Grangier, Floyd Central sophomore
Adam Heitz, Floyd Central junior
Myles Johnson, New Albany junior
Gavin Just, Borden senior
Michael Kleer, New Albany senior
Luke Medlock, Floyd Central senior
Drew Nelson, Jeffersonville senior
Alexander Pinckney, CAI freshman
Grant Popp, Floyd Central freshman
Derell Simmons, New Albany junior
Ashton Still, Silver Creek senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Jeremiah Brown, Jeffersonville; Lincoln Bottorff, Providence; Vance Boyd, Jeffersonville; Alexander Carney, Silver Creek; Gavin Clark, Silver Creek; Luke Collins, Floyd Central; Brock Cook, Charlestown; Colin Davenport, Charlestown; Maven Dukes, Henryville; Karson Evans, Henryville; Brandon Fessel, Floyd Central; Samuel Fletcher, Floyd Central; John Fulmer, New Albany; Raymond Gavin, Silver Creek; Brandon Gibson, Floyd Central; Nicholas Gordon, Floyd Central; Jake Grangier, Floyd Central; Hunter Griffin, Floyd Central; Phillip Haag, New Albany senior; Ethan Hanka, Floyd Central; Clayton Hardesty, Henryville; Will Heid, Henryville; Nathaniel Higbie, New Albany; Zac Hustlar, Floyd Central; Ben Jacobs, New Albany; Luke Jorden, Providence; Jackson Kaiser, Providence; Ben Kelly, Providence; Dylan Kinser, Charlestown; Matthew Kolb, Charlestown; Kaden Kruer, New Albany; Johnny Knuckles, Rock Creek; Caleb Leheceanu, Henryville; Aaron Lord, New Albany; Ryan Lucas, Silver Creek; Caleb Martin, Henryville; Cruz Martin, Borden; Cristobal Martinez, Providence; Sterling Mikel, Borden; Donovan Mosley, Silver Creek; Jose Murillo, Jeffersonville; Michael Nash, Clarksville; Kyle Netter, Providence; Mason Oakley, Charlestown; Seth Owings, Floyd Central; Gage Parihus, Henryville; Gabe Ramsey, Henryville; Tyyus Redd, New Albany; Ethan Richards, Providence; John Jack Sandford, Floyd Central; Aaron Satkoski, Floyd Central; Elijah Sneed, New Albany; Andre Stanton, Jeffersonville; Devin Stull, Borden; Rijkard Upchurch, Rock Creek; Christopher Vaughn, Charlestown; Lazarus Weobong, Jeffersonville; Drew Wilson, Henryville; Tyreese Winburn, New Albany; Nathan Wood, New Albany; Wade Woosley, Floyd Central; Keanu Wycoff, Henryville.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kyle Weigleb, New Albany