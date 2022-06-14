NTSPY BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Two Highlanders, one Bulldog & one Pirate up for honor

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 100 to 105.

* WHERE...South central Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Continued hot temperatures and high humidity, with
very little overnight relief, may cause heat illnesses to
occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.

Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups
include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other
breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People
in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
NTSPY BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD

NTSPY BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Two Highlanders, one Bulldog & one Pirate up for honor

5-20_22_FloydCentralTrackSectional_Boys13350.jpg

Floyd Central junior Kaden Stewart reacts after setting a new school record of 6-feet, 10 1/4-inches in the high jump at the Floyd Central Sectional on Friday. 

A senior, two juniors and a sophomore are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Track & FIeld Athlete of the Year.

New Albany senior Ja’raylan Johnson, Charlestown junior Jake Ottersbach, Floyd Central junior Kaden Stewart and Floyd sophomore Will Conway are the four vying for the honor.

The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held next Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening.

WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL

Conway followed up a fabulous freshman season with a strong sophomore campaign.

At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, he won the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 1,600.

At the Floyd Central Sectional, Conway captured the 3,200.

Will Conway

Floyd Central sophomore Will Conway finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run at Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals in Bloomington. He also helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to a seventh-place finish.

The following week at the Evansville Central Regional, Conway teamed with Max Grangier, Mitchel Meier and Weston Naville to win the 3,200 relay. Individually, he finished fourth in the 3,200.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Conway finished fourth in the 3,200 (in a school-record 9 minutes, 2.81 seconds). He also combined with Meier, Naville and Grangier to take seventh (in a school-record 7:52.53) in the 3,200 relay.

JA’RAYLAN JOHNSON, NEW ALBANY

The senior, who was last year’s winner of this award, capped off his career in fine fashion.

At the HHC Championships, Johnson took second in the long jump, fifth in the 100-meter dash and seventh in the 200.

At the Floyd Central Sectional, he won the long jump and finished second in the 100.

5-19_22_FloydCentralTrackSectional_Boys12909.jpg (copy)

New Albany senior Ja’raylan Johnson finished second in the long jump at the IHSAA State Finals earlier this month.

A week later at the Evansville Central Regional, Johnson captured the long jump competition and placed eighth in the 100. Additionally, he also teamed up with Derell Simmons and the Winburns (DeJon and Tyreese) to take second in the 400 relay.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Johnson finished second in the long jump. He leaped 23-feet, 1 3/4-inches — 3 inches behind Portage senior Piere Hill, the state champion. Johnson also teamed up with Simmons and the Winburns to finish 14th in the 400 relay.

JAKE OTTERSBACH, CHARLESTOWN

Ottersbach followed up his strong sophomore season with an even better junior campaign.

At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, he finished first in four events — the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the long jump and the high jump.

At the Madison Sectional, Ottersbach won the high jump and the long jump and was second in both hurdle races.

JakeO.jpg

Charlestown junior Jake Ottersbach finished fifth in the 110 hurdles and tied for 12th in the high jump at the IHSAA State Finals.

The following week at the Bloomington North Regional, he repeated as champion in the 110 hurdles by lowering his school-record to 14.48 seconds. Ottersbach also won the long jump and took third in the high jump to account for all 26 points for the Pirates, who finished fourth in the team race.

At the IHSAA State Finals earlier this month, he finished fifth in the 110 hurdles and tied for 12th in the high jump.

KADEN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior leapt onto the scene — quite literally — in the high jump.

After only clearing 5-10 before getting injured as a sophomore, Stewart leaped 6-feet, 5-inches to finish first in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.

Kaden2nd.jpg

Floyd Central junior Kaden Stewart finished second in the high jump at the IHSAA State Finals earlier this month.

At the Floyd Central Sectional, he broke the 40-year-old school-record and cleared 6-10 1/4 to win.

The following week at the Evansville Central Regional, Stewart leaped 6-8 to win it.

Then at the IHSAA State Finals, he was second with his clearance of 6-8.

