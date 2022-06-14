NTSPY BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Two Highlanders, one Bulldog & one Pirate up for honor

A senior, two juniors and a sophomore are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Track & FIeld Athlete of the Year.
New Albany senior Ja’raylan Johnson, Charlestown junior Jake Ottersbach, Floyd Central junior Kaden Stewart and Floyd sophomore Will Conway are the four vying for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held next Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
Conway followed up a fabulous freshman season with a strong sophomore campaign.
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, he won the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 1,600.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Conway captured the 3,200.
The following week at the Evansville Central Regional, Conway teamed with Max Grangier, Mitchel Meier and Weston Naville to win the 3,200 relay. Individually, he finished fourth in the 3,200.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Conway finished fourth in the 3,200 (in a school-record 9 minutes, 2.81 seconds). He also combined with Meier, Naville and Grangier to take seventh (in a school-record 7:52.53) in the 3,200 relay.
JA’RAYLAN JOHNSON, NEW ALBANY
The senior, who was last year’s winner of this award, capped off his career in fine fashion.
At the HHC Championships, Johnson took second in the long jump, fifth in the 100-meter dash and seventh in the 200.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, he won the long jump and finished second in the 100.
A week later at the Evansville Central Regional, Johnson captured the long jump competition and placed eighth in the 100. Additionally, he also teamed up with Derell Simmons and the Winburns (DeJon and Tyreese) to take second in the 400 relay.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Johnson finished second in the long jump. He leaped 23-feet, 1 3/4-inches — 3 inches behind Portage senior Piere Hill, the state champion. Johnson also teamed up with Simmons and the Winburns to finish 14th in the 400 relay.
JAKE OTTERSBACH, CHARLESTOWN
Ottersbach followed up his strong sophomore season with an even better junior campaign.
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, he finished first in four events — the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the long jump and the high jump.
At the Madison Sectional, Ottersbach won the high jump and the long jump and was second in both hurdle races.
The following week at the Bloomington North Regional, he repeated as champion in the 110 hurdles by lowering his school-record to 14.48 seconds. Ottersbach also won the long jump and took third in the high jump to account for all 26 points for the Pirates, who finished fourth in the team race.
At the IHSAA State Finals earlier this month, he finished fifth in the 110 hurdles and tied for 12th in the high jump.
KADEN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior leapt onto the scene — quite literally — in the high jump.
After only clearing 5-10 before getting injured as a sophomore, Stewart leaped 6-feet, 5-inches to finish first in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, he broke the 40-year-old school-record and cleared 6-10 1/4 to win.
The following week at the Evansville Central Regional, Stewart leaped 6-8 to win it.
Then at the IHSAA State Finals, he was second with his clearance of 6-8.