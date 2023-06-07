 Skip to main content
NTSPY BOYS' WRESTLING: Two Highlanders, a Pirate and a Red Devil up for honor

For the first time since 2019 this part of Southern Indiana didn’t produce a state champion on the mat. However, there was still a good amount of talent in Clark and Floyd counties this past season.

Leading the way were Floyd Central freshman Isaac Campbell, Floyd junior Bray Emerine, Charlestown senior Braden Moore and Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen. Those are the four finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Wrestler of the Year.

The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on June 20 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.

ISAAC CAMPBELL, FLOYD CENTRAL

Campbell had a fabulous freshman season for the Highlanders while grappling at 106.

Isaac Campbell

Isaac Campbell

“I had fun, I wrestled good and I learned a lot,” he said. “From the start of the season to the end of the season, it went by really fast but I learned so much.”

He lost only one match during the regular season before capturing his first sectional title, pinning Jasper’s Caleb Patterson in 52 seconds in the final at Huntingburg. He followed that up with a runner-up finish in the Bloomington South Regional before finishing fourth at the Evansville Reitz Semistate.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Campbell lost his first-round match.. Delta sophomore Ayden Bollinger outlasted him 10-6 on the way to a third-place finish.

“I won my first sectional title and all of my losses were to the top-four placers (at state). That just shows how much work that I put in,” said Campbell, who finished the season with a 32-5 record.

He has a big summer ahead with stops in Orlando, Fla. and Fargo, N.D. Then, it’ll be time for his sophomore season.

“For next year, I just want to wrestle free,” Campbell said. “There’s nothing holding me back. There’s no expectations, I’m just going to wrestle myself. I’m going to stay after practice more. I’m going to take wrestling and my diet more seriously.”

IsaacCampbell.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central freshman Isaac Campbell battles in the 106-pound weight class final in the Bloomington South Regional in February. He finished his first campaign with a 32-5 record.

BRAY EMERINE, FLOYD CENTRAL

Emerine had an outstanding junior campaign for the Highlanders while grappling at 182.

“My junior season went by really fast, but it was a great year,” he said. “I had a lot of fun and competed real hard in some big tournaments.”

Bray Emerine

Bray Emerine

Emerine rolled to sectional and regional titles before taking third at the semistate.

At the IHSAA State Finals, he lost his first-round match. NorthWood senior Kaden Lone outlasted Emerine 11-9 in OT.

“Sadly I got beat Friday night at state, 11-9 in overtime. But I went out swinging and did everything I could to win the match, and that’s all I can really ask for out of myself,” said Emerine, who finished with a 27-4 record.

That state tournament loss will serve as motivation heading into next season.

“Next year my goal is to win a state title and go out with a big bang in my high school career,” Emerine said. “And just really be a leader for the team and show everybody that even though you don’t place at state you can still keep yourself with high expectations and accomplish big things.”

Bray3.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central junior Bray Emerine competes against Northview’s Richard Alexander in the 182-pound final of the Bloomington South Regional in February. He won sectional and regional titles before taking third at the Evansville Reitz Semistate.

BRADEN MOORE, CHARLESTOWN

Moore had a super senior season for the Pirates while grappling at 160.

Braden Moore

Braden Moore

“It started off with pretty low expectations, to be honest,” he said. “The theme of a lot of it was I caused a lot of upsets and really went above and beyond what a lot of people expected me to do.”

In the postseason, Moore won his first sectional and regional titles. In the final of the latter, he triumphed 10-9 over Columbus North’s Liam Phillips.

“Regionals was a bit of a surprise, and so was the match. It came down to 10-9 and I won with a last-second takedown, so it was pretty exciting,” Moore said.

A week later at the Evansville Reitz Semistate, he won his first two matches on his way to a fourth-place finish to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.

“The first kid (I beat), I had wrestled him earlier in the year. I was beating him and he threw me on my back and I ended up losing. So I had to come back and beat him, and that was my first round (match),” he recalled. “The second guy I had never faced before and he was supposed to be a really tough dude. I came in and gave up a couple of stall points to send it into overtime, but I got the last-second takedown (to win 8-6) and qualified for state.”

At state, Moore lost his first-round match to the eventual fourth-place finisher. He completed his season with a 29-10 record.

“State was a little bit of a disappointment,” he said. “I went up there and I ended up getting pinned. The kid I wrestled placed fourth, but I really think I could’ve had a closer match with him. I wish I would’ve done a little bit better, but it is what it is.”

Moore plans to attend Indiana University, where he will major in biology on a pre-med track.

2-4-23_Jeff_Wrestling_Regional_07995_.jpg (copy)

Charlestown senior Braden Moore, bottom, won the 160-pound weight class final in the Jeffersonville Regional this past season. He completed his final campaign, which ended at the IHSAA State Finals, with a 29-10 record.

BRADLEY OWEN, JEFFERSONVILLE

Owen had a strong senior season for the Red Devils while wrestling at 145.

He won sectional, including a pin over Eastern’s Gabe Pugh in the final.

Bradley Owen headshot.jpg

Bradley Owen

“He was a really good kid. It was his senior year, I expected a fight and that’s what I got,” Owen said afterward.

The following Saturday he outlasted Columbus North’s Asher Ratliff 7-4 in overtime.

At the Evansville Reitz Semistate he had the area’s best finish, placing second.

In the IHSAA State Finals, Owen lost his first-round match to the eventual fourth-place finisher. He finished the season with a 37-10 record.

Owen, who went through graduation ceremonies Wednesday night, has already been sworn into the Army.

2-4-23_Jeff_Wrestling_Regional_07661_.jpg (copy)

Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen, left, wins the 145-pound weight class at the Jeffersonville Regional in February. Owen, who graduated Wednesday night, has already been sworn into the Army.

