There were plenty of coaches in Clark and Floyd counties who guided their respective squads to successful seasons in the fall and the winter.
Here is a quick look at 10 of the top contenders for NTSPY Coach of the Year. The winner will be announced during the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which will debut online at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
JAMES BRAGG, FLOYD CENTRAL FOOTBALL
In his second season as the Highlanders’ head coach, Bragg led them to a 9-3 record — a four-win improvement over 2018 — and the program’s first sectional title in 10 years.
JERRY DOYLE, CHARLESTOWN GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
In his seventh season, Doyle guided the Pirates to their first Mid-Southern Conference title in 32 years, followed by their first-ever sectional title.
BRANDON HOFFMAN, SILVER CREEK BOYS’ BASKETBALL
In 2018-19 Hoffman guided the Dragons to the Class 3A state title — the school’s first in any IHSAA-sanctioned sport. With only two starters returning — albeit Division I caliber players Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi — Creek went 25-2, won its third straight sectional title and was ranked No. 1 in 3A for the entire season, which came to an abrupt end before the regional round of the state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
STEVE KERBERG, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
In his ninth — and last — season, Kerberg led the Warriors to an 18-7 record and their second sectional title in three seasons.
RYAN MILLER, PROVIDENCE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
In his first season as a head coach, Miller guided the Pioneers to an 18-7 record — a 10-win improvement over their 2018-19 campaign — and a sectional title.
DAVE PAPENHAUS, SILVER CREEK FOOTBALL
In his first year as a head coach, Papenhaus led the Dragons to an 8-2 record, which included only one regular-season loss, before falling 42-14 to 4A No. 1 East Central in the first round of the sectional.
TERRI PURICHIA, PROVIDENCE VOLLEYBALL
The long-time PHS coach guided the Pioneers to a 29-2 record and a 4A sectional title, their ninth in a row.
SCOTT SCHOEN, SILVER CREEK GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
In his 10th year on the job, Schoen guided the Dragons to a 21-4 mark — a single-season program record for victories — and to the 3A Charlestown Sectional final, where they lost 54-52 to eventual state runner-up Salem.
BRANDON SISSON, FLOYD CENTRAL WRESTLING
Sisson led the Highlanders to their fourth sectional title in five years — by a mere 1 1/2 points — before they finished third at the regional and fifth at the semistate. Then at the IHSAA State Finals, Floyd senior Jonathan Kervin won the state title in the 152-pound weight class.
TODD STURGEON, FLOYD CENTRAL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
In his sixth year on the job, Sturgeon guided the Highlanders — who had graduated 17 players over the past two seasons — to an 18-6 record and the program’s first sectional title in 31 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.