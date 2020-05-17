Floyd Central's J Conway followed up a fine freshman season, he went 23-4 and advanced to the IHSAA State Finals in the 126-pound weight class, with a sensational sophomore campaign.
During the regular season he lost just one match, by a single point. He steamrolled through the first two rounds of the postseason at 138, recording four pins — including a 55-second one in the regional final. At the semistate, he won his first two matches by pins and his third by a majority decision before losing 7-5 in sudden-death overtime in the final.
The next week at state Conway, slightly slowed by an ankle injury he suffered in the semistate final, won his first and third matches while dropping his second and fourth to finish sixth overall and close out the season 43-4 while setting a single-season school-record in takedowns.
“J’s right there,” Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson said at the state meet. “He had his eyes set to be a state champion this year too, I know that was his goal. He had a real tight match at Mater Dei with the guy [Blake Boarman] that ended up winning it. He battled through. I told him, ‘Sometimes the steps take a little longer than you want.' That can hurt, but he does everything right. He eats right, he works out right, he drills right, he lives the right lifestyle. Sometimes the progression might be slower than you want it to be, but if you’re doing the right things it’s going to work.’
"I would imagine you'll see him here again next year."
