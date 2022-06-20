NTSPY FOOTBALL: A General, Dragon and Bulldog up for honor

Two seniors and a junior are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Football Player of the Year.
Silver Creek senior Trey Schoen, New Albany senior Derell Simmons and Clarksville junior Robert Lamar are the three up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held today at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
ROBERT LAMAR, CLARKSVILLE
The running back/linebacker had an outstanding junior season for the Generals, who went 3-8 but won their first postseason game since 2013.
“It was a great season,” Lamar said. “It was fun being able to play with the seniors that are leaving us and my friends that came back to play with us this year.”
On offense, he led the state in rushing during the regular season. He finished the 2021 campaign with 268 carries for 2,222 yards (202 per game and 8.3 per carry) and 27 touchdowns. He also had five receptions for 37 yards.
“It was a great feeling,” Lamar said. “Going into the year I never thought I’d even make it to 2,000.”
On defense, he topped the team in total tackles (84) and tied for the lead in interceptions (two).
Lamar wants to play football in college, but first he has one season left. And he has some big goals for it.
“I just want to beat what I had (yardage-wise),” he said. “Two thousand was a good goal for me and I plan to beat it.”
TREY SCHOEN, SILVER CREEK
Schoen had a breakout season as a junior in 2020, when the Dragons went unbeaten during the regular season and won their first Mid-Southern Conference title.
This past season the running back-receiver/defensive back had an outstanding senior campaign for the Dragons, who went 5-4 but lost their three regular-season games by a combined 10 points.
“It definitely didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. Obviously we wanted to repeat last year’s success as much as we could,” Schoen said.
On offense, he broke the program’s single-season rushing record after being moved over from wide receiver. In 113 attempts he ran for 1,174 yards (130.4 yards per game and 10.4 yards per carry). He also had 22 receptions for 409 yards. He finished the season with 29 offensive touchdowns and three two-point conversions.
On the flip side, he also helped anchor the Dragons’ defense. Schoen tallied 106 total tackles, including 64 solo stops. He had seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven pass break-ups, forced two fumbles and recovered three.
“My big role change came on defense because I played corner originally, for the last two years, and then they moved me back to safety, which was kind of an adjustment,” Schoen said. “But I knew I just had to step up and fill the role.”
On special teams, he had 759 return yards for six touchdowns. On kickoffs, he tallied 462 return yards and four TDs. Schoen finished the season with 35 total touchdowns.
He has signed to continue his football and academic careers at Georgetown (Ky.) College, where his dad (Scott) was a basketball standout.
“Honestly the (family) tradition part didn’t play a big role in my decision, it was really the coaches there,” Schoen said. “Me and the coaching staff connected. They are all some funny dudes. That was the case with most of the colleges I went to (look at). It was a hard decision overall. I really liked Hanover, Taylor and Georgetown. It really came down to those three. In the end, I have a lot of family from around Georgetown so going down there I’ll be able to see them a lot more. And obviously getting the chance to play football (didn’t hurt).”
DERELL SIMMONS, NEW ALBANY
Simmons had an outstanding senior season for the Bulldogs, who won their first sectional title in 19 years and captured the first regional championship in program history before losing to eventual state champion Indianapolis Cathedral in the semistate.
“This has been a great run, a helluva year,” Simmons said after the season-ending loss. “We’ve had ups and downs. We played so good and got this far, we weren’t even supposed to be here.”
On offense, the dual-threat quarterback completed 162 of 278 passes (58.3 percent) for 2,508 yards and 31 touchdowns against only six interceptions. He also finished third on the team in rushing yards (431) and led the ‘Dogs in rushing TDs (11).
On defense, the safety was ninth on the team in tackles (27) and tied for the lead in interceptions (four).