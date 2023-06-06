NTSPY FOOTBALL: A General, Pirate and Pioneer up for top honor

Clark and Floyd counties featured several big-time playmakers this past season. Three of the biggest in the area were Robert Lamar, Clay McClelland and Brian Wall.
It should be no surprise then that the Clarksville senior, the Charlestown junior and the Providence junior are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Football Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on June 20 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
ROBERT LAMAR, CLARKSVILLE
The running back/linebacker had a sensational senior season for the Generals.
For the second straight year, Lamar led the state — all six classes — in rushing. For the season, he ran 341 times for 3,035 yards — an average of 275.9 per game and 8.9 per carry — for 37 touchdowns for Clarksville, which won its most games (five) since 2012.
“The season could’ve gone better,” said Lamar, whose 3,035 yards ranks 11th on the state’s all-time single-season list. “We were a senior-led team. We came up short (of a .500 season), but I think it was just our depth compared to other teams. We got tired out.”
He concluded his career with 6,590 yards — 15th most in state history — and 81 total TDs and several program records.
After the season Lamar was selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team, as well as the IFCA Region 10 All-Star team.
In March, Lamar committed to continue his career at Marian University in Indianapolis.
“They wanted me from the beginning,” he said. “Even towards the end (of the recruiting process) I started talking to a few other schools, but they contacted me from the beginning — even through a new coach that they just got. The campus is amazing and I love all the coaches.
“I went up there probably like five times for different types of visits. I feel like I really know the coaches better. The head coach has contacted me personally, so I’ve actually talked to him … everybody seems like cool people and I’m ready to get started and go to work.”
CLAY MCCLELLAND, CHARLESTOWN
The quarterback followed up his strong sophomore season, which was prematurely ended by a broken collarbone, by picking up up where he left off in his junior campaign.
McClelland completed 115 of 212 passes (54.2 percent) for 1,769 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He also rushed 166 times for 1,085 yards (98.6 per game) and 21 touchdowns. All totaled, he accounted for 2,854 yards (259.5 per game) of total offense for the Pirates, who went 10-1.
“Junior season, it was pretty good,” McClelland said. “As a team we went 10-1. In the regular season we went undefeated, that was a great feeling, it hadn’t been done since 2012.”
Charlestown started the season with a 44-13 victory over rival Silver Creek and a 30-13 win at Brownstown Central en route to the Mid-Southern Conference title.
“Silver Creek and Brownstown, those were big games for me,” McClelland said. “I’d never actually beat Silver Creek in a high school game before, so that was a nice feeling. The same with Brownstown.”
Coming off last season, he has high hopes for his final campaign.
“(The) expectation this year is to just do the same thing we did last year in the regular season, go undefeated,” McClelland said. “I definitely have high expectations for this year for the sectional. I feel like Charlestown is going to be one of those big powerhouse teams. We’ve got a bunch of seniors this year that are just ready to get that title. None of our guys have been able to do it for our class. I’m just wanting to get that done and from there we’ll just see where it takes us.”
BRIAN WALL, PROVIDENCE
The wide receiver/defensive back had a breakout junior season for the Pioneers, who also had a breakthrough campaign.
Wall was a two-way standout for Providence, which won its first sectional title in five years before losing to eventual Class A state champion Indianapolis Lutheran in the regional.
On offense, he was second on the squad with 18 receptions for 430 yards and four touchdowns.
On defense, Wall topped the team in solo tackles (73) and was second in total tackles (84). He also led the way in passes defended (five) and fumbles caused (two) while tying for the team lead in interceptions (four).
Wall finished the fall with 693 all-purpose yards (430 receiving, 185 on kick returns, 66 on interception returns and 12 on punt returns).
After the season, Wall was named to the IFCA Class A Junior All-State team.