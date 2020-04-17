NTSPY FOOTBALL: A Pirate, two Highlanders vie for top honors

Two seniors and a junior will vie for the title of News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Football Player of the Year.
Charlestown senior Marion Lukes, the reigning NTSPY winner, and the Floyd Central tandem of senior Cole Hussung and junior Wenkers Wright are the three up for the top honor.
The winner will be announced at the NTSPY Awards, which are scheduled for June 16 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
COLE HUSSUNG, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior kicker/punter was a vital contributor in the often overlooked aspect of special teams for the Highlanders, who captured their third sectional title and first in 10 years.
“It went great,” Hussung said of his final season. “As a team we won sectionals, which was awesome, because that was the first time since ‘09. It was a good, successful season. I thought it was a good way to cap off my senior year and my whole high school career. It really couldn’t have gone better because I got to have one more ride with the guys that I’ve played with since eighth grade. It was just awesome.”
Hussung had 38 punts for 1,327 yards — an average of 34.9 yards per kick. He also made 38 of 44 point-after touchdown kicks and eight field goals — including one from 49 yards while missing another from 56. Hussung recorded an average of 58.3 yards, and 41 touchbacks, on 63 kickoffs.
“My stats over the four years of high school have increasingly gotten better on kickoff and field goals,” he said. “I’m happy with how it went. You can always do better, but you’ve got to train for those specific times and games where crazy things happen that you can’t really control. I think I did my best work to the best of my ability, I did everything I could do.”
Hussung was selected as a Mr. Football position award winner at punter by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and was a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A by the Associated Press.
Hussung has committed to the University of Michigan, where he intends to major in civil or mechanical engineering.
MARION LUKES, CHARLESTOWN
The 5-10, 180-pound running back set the bar high his junior season, rushing for 2,599 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to earning the NTSPY Player of the Year.
In his senior season the Central Michigan commit ran 167 times for 1,767 yards — 10.6 yards per carry and 160.6 yards per game — and 23 touchdowns. He finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in Class 3A, according to maxpreps.com.
“I still did everything with people knowing what we were going to do game in and game out,” said Lukes, who also had three receptions for 90 yards and a TD. “I feel like I proved myself.”
Lukes earned first-team All-State honors at defensive back in 3A. In the defensive backfield, he tallied 32 total tackles, while also recording two fumble recoveries, three passes defended and three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown on the final play of his career.
“I caught the ball, I was hurting, my leg was throbbing, I felt the knots in it,” Lukes recalled of the TD return in the Pirates’ season-ending loss at Lawrenceburg in the sectional semifinals. “I thought, ‘This is the last play, I might as well make something of it.’ It was very memorable.”
This season, Charlestown lost its first two games of the season before reeling off eight wins in a row, including a 7-6 triumph over then-No. 3 Brownstown Central in the first round of the sectional.
“I wish I could’ve accomplished a little bit more, at least come out with a sectional [title],” Lukes said. “But I beat Brownstown, so that’s kind of like a mini-sectional for me right there. And we did it at home by one point, so it’s a little bit sweeter.”
Lukes finished his career with 553 carries for 5,440 yards — 9.8 per rush and 187.6 per game — and 64 touchdowns.
WENKERS WRIGHT, FLOYD CENTRAL
Even Wright was surprised by his breakout 2019 season. After rushing for 791 yards as a sophomore, the 6-2, 185-pound Wright ran 231 times for 2,056 yards — 8.9 per carry and 171.3 per game — and 26 touchdowns for the Highlanders.
“This season was one I did not see coming,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a good season, but the way it turned out was much better than I expected. It was just a great season overall for every one of us. Even Coach [James Bragg] was surprised at how it played out. We’re going to come back next year and try to do it again.”
Wright finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in Class 5A, according to maxpreps.com.
Wright had several highlight-reel plays, including a 97-yard touchdown run against Providence.
“That was just one of my best plays,” said Wright, who earned All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press and was selected to the IFCA’s 5A Junior All-State team.
The Highlanders went 9-3 this past season. Wright is hoping for even bigger things in 2020.
“We’ve been hitting the weight room like crazy, seven days during the school week,” Wright said before the coronavirus halted everything. “Next year we plan to go even farther, hopefully [get] a regional win, and play stronger, faster and hopefully do better.”
Wright has already received a handful of Division I offers.