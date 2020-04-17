COLE HUSSUNG, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior kicker/punter was a vital contributor in the often overlooked aspect of special teams for the Highlanders, who captured their third sectional title and first in 10 years.
“It went great,” Hussung said of his final season. “As a team we won sectionals, which was awesome, because that was the first time since ‘09. It was a good, successful season. I thought it was a good way to cap off my senior year and my whole high school career. It really couldn’t have gone better because I got to have one more ride with the guys that I’ve played with since eighth grade. It was just awesome.”
Hussung had 38 punts for 1,327 yards — an average of 34.9 yards per kick. He also made 38 of 44 point-after touchdown kicks and eight field goals — including one from 49 yards while missing another from 56. Hussung recorded an average of 58.3 yards, and 41 touchbacks, on 63 kickoffs.
“My stats over the four years of high school have increasingly gotten better on kickoff and field goals,” he said. “I’m happy with how it went. You can always do better, but you’ve got to train for those specific times and games where crazy things happen that you can’t really control. I think I did my best work to the best of my ability, I did everything I could do.”
Hussung was selected as a Mr. Football position award winner at punter by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and was a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A by the Associated Press.
Hussung has committed to the University of Michigan, where he intends to major in civil or mechanical engineering.
