MARION LUKES, CHARLESTOWN
The 5-10, 180-pound running back set the bar high his junior season, rushing for 2,599 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to earning the NTSPY Player of the Year.
In his senior season the Central Michigan commit ran 167 times for 1,767 yards — 10.6 yards per carry and 160.6 yards per game — and 23 touchdowns. He finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in Class 3A, according to maxpreps.com.
“I still did everything with people knowing what we were going to do game in and game out,” said Lukes, who also had three receptions for 90 yards and a TD. “I feel like I proved myself.”
Lukes earned first-team All-State honors at defensive back in 3A. In the defensive backfield, he tallied 32 total tackles, while also recording three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown on the final play of his career; two fumble recoveries and three passes defended.
“I caught the ball, I was hurting, my leg was throbbing, I felt the knots in it,” Lukes recalled of TD return in the Pirates’ season-ending loss at Lawrenceburg in the sectional semifinals. “I thought, ‘This is the last play, I might as well make something of it.’ It was very memorable.”
This season, Charlestown lost its first two games of the season before reeling off eight wins in a row, including a 7-6 triumph over then-No. 3 Brownstown Central in the first round of the sectional.
“I wish I could’ve accomplished a little bit more, at least come out with a sectional [title],” Lukes said. “But I beat Brownstown, so that’s kind of like a mini-sectional for me right there. And we did it at home by one point, so it’s a little bit sweeter.”
Lukes finished his career with 553 carries for 5,440 yards — 9.8 per rush and 187.6 per game — and 64 touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.