WENKERS WRIGHT, FLOYD CENTRAL
Even Wright was surprised by his breakout 2019 season. After rushing for 791 yards as a sophomore, the 6-2, 185-pound Wright ran 231 times for 2,056 yards — 8.9 per carry and 171.3 per game — and 26 touchdowns for the Highlanders.
“This season was one I did not see coming,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a good season, but the way it turned out was much better than I expected. It was just a great season overall for every one of us. Even Coach [James Bragg] was surprised at how it played out. We’re going to come back next year and try to do it again.”
Wright finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in Class 5A, according to maxpreps.com.
Wright had several highlight-reel plays, including his 97-yard touchdown run against Providence.
“That was just one of my best plays,” said Wright, who earned All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press and was selected to the IFCA’s 5A Junior All-State team.
The Highlanders went 9-3 this past season. Wright is hoping for even bigger things in 2020.
“We’ve been hitting the weight room like crazy, seven days during the school week,” Wright said before the coronavirus halted everything. “Next year we plan to go even farther, hopefully [get] a regional win, and play stronger, faster and hopefully do better.”
Wright has already received a handful of Division I offers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.