NTSPY FOOTBALL: Four horsemen of the area

A quartet of players who were the primary ball-carriers for their respective teams will vie for the title of News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Football Player of the Year.
Jeffersonville’s Jordan Ferguson, Providence’s Jeremy Gettelfinger, Silver Creek’s Ben Landers and Floyd Central’s Wenkers Wright, all seniors, are the four up for the honor.
The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held online for the second straight year.
JORDAN FERGUSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior running back had a solid regular season before following it up with a stellar postseason that resulted in the Red Devils’ first sectional title in 13 years.
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Ferguson ran for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns during Jeff’s first eight games. In the postseason, though, he erupted, running for more than 500 yards and six more TDs as the Red Devils upset defending champion Floyd Central 35-28 in the sectional semifinals then beat New Albany 35-25 in the final.
“Once I started building more chemistry with my (offensive) line and my quarterback by the end of the year I actually started playing how I knew I could play,” said Ferguson, who ran for 166 yards and three TDs in the win over the Highlanders, then 171 yards and three more touchdowns against the Bulldogs.
“I feel like one of the biggest things that made me want to win was there were a lot of people doubting us because we had lost to Floyd Central and New Albany earlier in the season,” he added. “I feel like it was more about trying to prove everyone wrong and then showing everybody what we could do.”
Ferguson hopes to continue to show people what he can do at Kentucky State University.
”I just felt like with the type of running back I am that I would fit their scheme,” he said. “Plus the coaches were amazing and I bonded with the players real well on my visit. I felt like that was a place I could play for the next four years.”
JEREMY GETTELFINGER, PROVIDENCE
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back/linebacker rarely came off the field for the Pioneers this past fall. And when he did, it usually wasn’t pretty.
“I came off the field to throw up every once in awhile, but after that I was good,” Gettelfinger recalled with a laugh. “I played offense, defense and special teams.”
On offense, he ran 153 times for 1,118 yards (7.3 per carry and 111.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns while also hauling in six receptions for 71 yards and another score. Gettelfinger also passed for a TD for the Pioneers, who made their fourth consecutive sectional final appearance.
On defense, Gettelfinger recorded a team-high 66 tackles while also picking off one pass and recovering a fumble.
“My senior season going into the beginning of it we got a new coach, so I didn’t know what to expect really ... but it couldn’t have been a better fit,” he said. “Coach (Daniel) McDonald has a real passion for the players and he helped us out a lot and really turned Providence football around.”
After the season ended, Gettelfinger was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Region 10 team and signed to continue his career at Hanover College.
“Coach (Matt) Theo(bald) and his staff up there do a great job,” he said. “I fell in love with the campus ... it was just a perfect fit.”
BEN LANDERS, SILVER CREEK
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior running back/linebacker was a do-it-all player for the Dragons, who had an undefeated regular season and won their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference championship.
On offense, Landers ran 130 times for 1,167 yards — nine per carry and 116.7 per game — and 17 touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards in each of the final five regular-season games, including a career-high 243 yards and three TDs in the finale at Corydon Central.
Landers also ranked second on the squad in receptions (14) and receiving yards (230) and was third in receiving TDs (three).
On the other side of the ball, Landers topped the team in tackles and quarterbacked a defense that allowed only 9.1 points per game during the regular season.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said.
Landers completed his career with 2,358 rushing yards and 35 rushing TDs for the Dragons, who went 33-10 in his four years.
“It was some of the best times I had in high school,” he said.
Landers has elected not to play football in college. Instead, he’ll attend the J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville. There, he plans to study to be a mechanical engineer.
WENKERS WRIGHT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back followed up his sensational junior season, in which he ran for 2,056 yards and 26 touchdowns, with a very solid senior campaign.
In spite of being the focus of every opponents’ game plan, Wright ran 143 times for 1,290 yards — 9.02 per carry and 129 per game — and 19 touchdowns in nine games. He also had eight receptions for 94 yards and two TDs.
Following the season Wright was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 5A Senior All-State team, as well as the IFCA’s All-Region 10 team.
He also signed with Illinois State University.
“They’ve had a rich history with running backs the last few years, so I could be going into a good spot,” Wright said.
He finished his career No. 4 in school history in rushing yards (4,137), rushing touchdowns (51) and career scoring (326 points).
.
2020 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Tristan Polk, Floyd Central senior
RB — Wenkers Wright, Floyd Central senior
RB — Myles Johnson, New Albany junior
RB — Jordan Ferguson, Jeffersonville senior
OT — Zen Michalski, Floyd Central senior
OT — Kiyaunta Goodwin, Charlestown junior
OL — Nick Wood, New Albany senior
OL — Matt Munoz, Jeffersonville senior
OL — Tim Clark, Silver Creek senior
WR — Ja’raylan Johnson, New Albany junior
WR — Trey Schoen, Silver Creek junior
WR — Kaleb Quenichet, Floyd Central senior
.
Defense
DE — Trace Richards, Floyd Central senior
DL — Lucas Gagnon, Charlestown senior
DE — David Wall, Providence senior
LB — Caleb Slaughter, Floyd Central senior
LB — Colin Cummins, Floyd Central senior
LB — Deke Brown, Charlestown senior
LB — Jeremy Gettelfinger, Providence senior
LB — Ben Landers, Silver Creek senior
DB — Bryson Gatlin, Silver Creek senior
DB — Dae’von Fuqua, Clarksville senior
DB — Darrius Lewis Hickenbottom, New Albany sophomore
ATH — Jalon Cobbs, Jeffersonville senior
.
Special teams
K — Max Grangier, Floyd Central sophomore
P — Jonathan McIntyre, Silver Creek senior
KR — Dejon Winburn, New Albany junior
LS — Isaac Hatfield, Floyd Central senior
.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Dylan Meyers, Silver Creek senior
RB — Robert Lamar, Clarksville sophomore
RB — LaShun Mays, Silver Creek sophomore
OL — Caleb Rodgers, Floyd Central senior
OL — Brody Wagers, Charlestown senior
OL — Ryley Gunther, Silver Creek senior
OL — Christopher Cosby, New Albany senior
TE — Myles Rountree, Silver Creek junior
WR — Dakota Capps, Clarksville junior
WR — Matthew Henning, Charlestown senior
WR — Eli Branham, Floyd Central sophomore
ATH — Kyondre Winford, New Albany junior
.
Defense
DL — Dave Pratt, Jeffersonville senior
DL — Larry Spaulding, Clarksville
DL — Sam Stewart, Clarksville senior
LB — Avarion Chambers, New Albany sophomore
LB — Kendrick Peyton, Rock Creek junior
LB — Mike Lowery, Silver Creek junior
DB — Carson Heldman, Providence senior
DB — Davaughn Stovall, New Albany senior
DB — Jaxon Murphy, Providence senior
DB — Kyle Craig, Charlestown senior
DB — Davarhy Julian, Jeffersonville junior
ATH — Derell Simmons, New Albany junior
.
Special teams
K — Nathan Striby, Providence senior
P — Gafred Altamirano, Jeffersonville senior
.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaron Almeciga, Charlestown; Ben Bluehs, Silver Creek; Vance Boyd, Jeffersonville; Kaiden Calloway, New Albany; Colin Corbin, Jeffersonville; Jake Cummings, Clarksville senior; }Spencer Didat, Floyd Central senior; Marquis Forward, Clarksville; Sam Garing, Silver Creek freshman; Gavin Harvey, Floyd Central; Austin Hattabaugh, Clarksville; Zac Hutslar, Floyd Central; Cole Knox, Silver Creek; Jake Lucas, Silver Creek senior; Deven Lukes, Charlestown; Tyson Maddox, Jeffersonville; Tyson Mimms, Jeffersonville; }Keyshawn Minor, Clarksville; Joshua Muhammad, Rock Creek; Logan Myers, Silver Creek; Keelan Payne, Rock Creek; Chance Pope, New Albany; Bryan Ramirez, Clarksville; Brendon Sandven, New Albany; Jack Slater, Silver Creek;Andrew Spurgeon, Floyd Central senior; Cameron VanCleve, Jeffersonville; Ashton Villier, Rock Creek.