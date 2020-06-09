NTSPY GAME OF THE YEAR: Down-to-the-wire finishes highlighted the year

There were several great games — with many fantastic finishes — played on the fields and courts of high schools in Clark and Floyd counties this past school year.
Here is a quick look at the three best that will vie for the honor of Game of the Year at the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which will be online June 16.
DRAGONS SURPRISE PIRATES
Many expected Charlestown, which returned several key players (including standout running back Marion Lukes and linebacker Bo Braunecker) from the previous season, to roll to a victory over Silver Creek in the season-opener for both on Aug. 23 in Sellersburg.
The Dragons, however, had other ideas.
“No one [thought we could win]. We had [people in] our own school saying we were going to lose,” Silver Creek sophomore Easton Messer said that night. “But our team, we believed in ourselves, and that’s all that matters in the end.”
After giving up an early 70-yard touchdown run to Lukes, Creek’s defense stiffened, hardly letting the Pirates sniff the red zone the rest of the game.
Meanwhile the Dragons’ offense wasn’t having much success either against Charlestown’s formidable D. That is until midway through the fourth quarter when Creek capped an 80-yard scoring drive with Dylan Meyers’ 9-yard TD toss to Jake Lucas. The PAT tied the score with 6 minutes, 42 seconds to play.
The remainder of regulation was a field-position battle. As the clock neared the final minute, the Pirates punted from their own territory. Messer fielded the ensuing kick at his own 26, broke left, then broke away down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown with 1:06 left.
Down, but not out, Charlestown drove the ball deep into Dragons’ territory. However a fourth-down pass fell incomplete and Creek gave new head coach Dave Papenhaus, the former Charlestown defensive coordinator, a win in his debut.
“It was a war,” Papenhaus said afterward. “It’s one that you feel bad for them. They were right there the whole time. But the way we conditioned we said, ‘Hey it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter.’ I think we had plenty left in the tank at the end.”
DEVILS WIN AT THE BUZZER
It was going to be hard to top, the 2019 regular-season meeting between the Floyd Central and Jeffersonville boys’ basketball teams. The Red Devils won that game, 46-43, on Darin Starks’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The 2020 contest, which took place Jan. 17 in the Knobs, was equally as exciting, and went down to the wire again.
The matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweights was back-and-forth from the start. The Highlanders edged ahead, 16-14, on Jake Heidbreder’s driving layup at the end of the first quarter. The Red Devils responded. They led 20-19 at halftime before outscoring Floyd 21-12 in the third period to take a 41-31 lead.
The Highlanders, however, didn’t go away easily, Heidbreder saw to that. The junior guard scored 13 points in the final frame, including a driving layup that tied the game at 44 late.
It was 46-all with 5.4 seconds left as Jeffersonville prepared to in-bound the ball. By now you may know the rest. Jacob Jones threw the ball in to Starks and quickly got it back before crossing over his defender, taking a dribble to his right and launching an off-balance 3-pointer that banked softly off the backboard and into the basket just before the buzzer sounded. Jeff had won 49-46.
Jones finished with a team-high 18 points, while Heidbreder tallied a game-high 21.
“We just have to develop more of a rough edge to us. This is something we can use, build off of and [if we] see them again in March, maybe have a little edge to us,” said Floyd coach Todd Sturgeon, whose team would top the Red Devils 61-47 in the semifinals of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional on March 6.
DRAGONS EDGE HIGHLANDERS
The first matchup in six years between the Silver Creek and Floyd Central boys’ basketball teams was well worth the wait when they clashed Feb. 11 in Sellersburg.
The Highlanders, coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2016-17 season, came out fighting from the start. They led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and 26-13 at halftime.
Floyd increased its lead to 15 early in the third quarter before the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons stormed back. They got within eight (44-36) heading in the final frame, and didn’t slow down. Creek continued to claw its way back into the game, eventually tying it.
The Highlanders, however, edged back ahead when Heidbreder — who scored a game-high 31 points — hit two free throws to put the visitors up 62-60.
That was the score with less than a minute left when Silver Creek sophomore point guard Branden Northern drove into the body of a Floyd defender, scooped in a layup and drew a foul. He then completed the old-fashioned three-point play with 44.7 seconds to play, putting the Dragons on top 63-62.
The game wasn’t over yet, though. The Highlanders still had one more chance — or in their case, two more. First, Heidbreder missed a pull-up jumper contested by Northern in the waning seconds. Then, after a scramble for the rebound, Creek standout Trey Kaufman blocked Caleb Washington’s putback attempt before corralling the rebound, and the victory, for the Dragons.
“The last two possessions, [it was about] grinding it out, Branden made a big play,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said afterward. “Branden’s defense was good on the ball, and Trey saved the day with the block and the recovery. It was a tale of two halves. The first half, we didn’t shoot the ball well. … I was very impressed with how relentless our kids played.”