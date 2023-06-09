NTSPY GIRLS' BASKETBALL: A Pirate, Mustang and Dragon up for top honor

Kennedy Coleman, Kaidin James and Brooklyn Renn were all-around contributors for their respective squads this past season.
It should be no surprise then that the Charlestown junior, New Washington junior and Silver Creek freshman are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on June 20 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. that evening.
KENNEDY COLEMAN, CHARLESTOWN
The 6-0 forward had a strong junior season for Charlestown, which went 16-8 and lost 58-39 to eventual Class 3A state runner-up Corydon Central in the sectional.
“We had a good season, we won a lot of good games,” Coleman said. “We had some ups and downs, but overall I thought it was good. We got a lot better.”
She paced the Pirates in scoring (15.8 points per game), rebounds (9.8 a game) and steals (3.4 a game) while ranking second in assists (3.3 per game).
After the season, Coleman was one of 90 to garner Underclass All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
She has high hopes for her final season in blue and white.
“We have a lot of freshmen that are coming in. They’re really going to help us this year because we don’t have a lot coming back,” Coleman said. “We’re hoping to have just as good of a season again. I’m hoping to win a sectional because going into my senior year I haven’t, I’ve lost every game in sectional.”
KAIDIN JAMES, NEW WASHINGTON
The 5-7 guard had an outstanding junior campaign for the Mustangs.
“My junior season, we started with someone new to our coaching staff that I think really helped our team out a lot this year,” James said. “All the coaches always do, but Darren Dickey joined our team and we started the season off well. We won the South Deaborn tournament, and that was really fun for our team to start off together.”
She went on to average 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 1.3 assists a game for New Wash, which went 11-12 and lost 61-60 to Rising Sun in a Class A sectional semifinal.
“We lost three of our varsity players this year, so we had a good last run with them,” said James, who also scored her 1,000th point late in the regular season.
After the season, she was selected third-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. She was also one of 90 to garner Underclass All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
James is looking forward to her final season.
“I’m really excited for our senior year,” she said. “Our main point guard, she graduated, so we are filling the shoes of that. We have a younger team, but we have a lot of height — more height than we have had in awhile — and athletic ability. I think that we’re also very high in athletic ability.”
BROOKLYNN RENN, SILVER CREEK
The 6-3 wing had a fantastic freshman season for the Dragons, who went 14-10 and lost 62-25 to eventual Class 4A state champion Bedford North Lawrence in a sectional final.
“We didn’t end how we wanted to, we wish we would’ve won a sectional, but overall it was pretty good,” Renn said. “I set some goals that I accomplished, so I’m pretty proud of that.”
She averaged a double-double (12 points, 11.3 rebounds a game) while shooting 49 percent from the field and 69 percent from the free throw line for Creek.
After the season, Renn was selected third-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. Additionally, she was one of 90 to garner Underclass All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Renn, who will play in one of the Futures Games prior to the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis today, is already receiving interest from several big-time college programs.
“I’m enjoying it so far,” Renn, who is scheduled to play in the IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase next week, said. “I’m just excited to see where it takes me.”
For now, though, she is focusing on her sophomore season.
“We definitely want to make a state run, and I think we can do that,” Renn said.