Alana Striverson, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, had a breakout junior season for the Dragons after transferring from Louisville Male.
Striverson averaged 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, including 38 percent from 3-point range.
“I definitely grew a lot from the beginning of the season to the end of the season,” she said.
Striverson helped Silver Creek win a program-record 21 games and advance to the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional championship, where the Dragons lost 54-52 to eventual state runner-up Salem.
“I feel like our season went really well, it ended in an unfortunate way, but a lot of people have said that our game against Salem was like the state championship game,” Striverson said. “It was a game I think we’ll all learn from, especially the last two minutes. ... It’s a game we won’t forget, for sure. That’s a game that will be in our back pocket for when we see them again next year.”
In addition to leading the team in scoring, Striverson also topped the squad with 150 made field goals and tied for the top spot in made 3-pointers (42) en route to earning Underclass All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Striverson, who wants to play college basketball, recently received her first offer from NCAA Division II Lindenwood University. She still, however, has one season left with the Dragons, who are set to return all five starters, including her younger sister, Kynidi, in 2020-21.
“We’re coming back next year even hungrier,” Striverson said. “Next year is going to be about critiquing the small things and making a statement that we’re still not anybody to mess around with. I’m pretty sure we’ll have a lot of pride to play with next year and hopefully I'll end my high school career on a good note.”
