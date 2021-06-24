The 5-foot-10 wing followed up her Player of the Year finalist junior campaign with a strong senior season.
“It was definitely one to remember,” Striverson said. “I’m just glad that when we won state I was a senior so I could cap off my high school experience with a really big success”
During the season, she averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47-percent from 2-point range. The state final, in which Striverson had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, was one of several highlights for her.
”Definitely the state championship game, of course,” Striverson said. “Beating Crown Point (was one too), because after we beat them and then they won state, we were arguably the best team in the state because we beat the 4A state champs. That was definitely something to be proud of. Then, honestly, just being with a group of girls that I love being around. It really made everything more enjoyable.”
After the season, she was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Large School All-State team and was selected All-State honorable mention by the Associated Press.
Striverson will continue her basketball and academic careers at Lindenwood (Mo.) University.
“I’m happy to be going to the next chapter at Lindenwood, but I’m definitely going to miss Silver Creek and the community, period, whenever I go on to the next level,” Striverson said. “I met the coaches for the first time in May of last year and it pretty much just sealed the deal for me. I didn’t really care what the campus looked like at that point, I just knew that I wanted to go there. But whenever I got on my visit and I met them, and I met some of the girls that are on the team, I was really excited. I leave on June 25. I’m really excited to get started with that.”
