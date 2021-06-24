A four-year starter, 5-foot-11 Silver Creek senior guard Jaclyn Emly capped off her career in spectacular fashion.
“I couldn’t ask for a better senior season, it was like a fairytale I guess you could say,” Emly said. “We barely lost any games, I had a great time and we didn’t get quarantined — I couldn’t have asked for a better year.”
She averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range, and 75 percent from the free throw line.
In the state championship game, Emly tallied five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
“We were all just thankful to be there,” said Emly, who after the game was named the winner of the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award, which is given to a senior who demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability. “We wanted to win, but we were just going to enjoy every moment we could so we could remember it — take lots of pictures, and we did. We enjoyed everything.”
After the season, Emly received All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and the Associated Press.
Emly will continue her academic and basketball careers at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
”It’s going to be a lot of fun, I’m excited,” she said. “I like their team. Their team aspect is a lot like a high school team, and like a family. Even though these people haven’t known each other their whole lives they act like they have. They’re very close and I like that because I’m going to be away from home and I need a family away from home and that’s going to be my family.”
