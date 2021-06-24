The 6-foot-1 forward had an instant impact, averaging a double-double for the Dragons, after transferring from Louisville Eastern for her final season.
“It was fun, one to remember,” Gasaway said. “I never would’ve pictured this, because when I was at Eastern I didn’t know (basketball) was that serious. ... It was fun and different (here). I really wish I came here freshman year. But things happen for a reason.”
She averaged 12.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free throw line. In the state championship game, Gasaway tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and one blocked shot.
“Winning state (was great),” she said. “There’s so many good memories with good friends, family and the coaches.”
After the season, Gasaway was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s “Supreme 15” All-State team and was an All-State high honorable mention pick by the Associated Press.
After the season, she also signed to continue her basketball and academic careers at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.
”I leave June 11, that’s going to be fun,” Gasaway said. “I’m looking forward to becoming a better basketball player, and student.”
