Jeffersonville senior Nan Garcia, the two-time reigning Player of the Year, had high hopes for her senior year, which came to a premature end after she suffered a season-ending ACL injury in late December.
“It definitely didn’t go as planned, obviously," Garcia said. "But I think it taught me that everything happens for a reason. It was definitely a learning experience. It definitely taught me how to be a better teammate and how important it is to keep your body healthy.”
Still, in the 14 games she did play the 6-0 forward made her mark, averaging 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 54 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line for the Red Devils, who were a preseason Top 10 team.
Despite playing a little more than half the season, Garcia was still selected to the Indiana All-Star team while also being named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Supreme 15 and second team All-State by the Associated Press.
She finished her prep career with 1,281 points and 607 rebounds.
“I’m grateful for the 3 1/2 years I got,” Garcia said. “I’m extremely thankful for all the amazing people I've met, and all the coaches who helped me through the journey. At the end of the day, Jeff High’s always going to be home.
"I'm just grateful that my career won't end at Jeff High."
She has signed with Penn State University.
"It's a new start at college," said Garcia, who is continuing to rehab from her ACL injury.
