Providence senior Natalie Boesing, a finalist for the second straight year, followed up her breakout junior season with a sensational senior campaign.
After averaging 21 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 steals a game as a junior, the 5-foot-11 forward put up 23.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Pioneers in 2019-20.
“I had a blast this season,” said Boesing, who also shot 50 percent from the field and 71 percent from the free throw line. “With it being my senior year I knew it would be special, then to get to play with all my best friends was really awesome. I wouldn’t have changed anything.
"The team chemistry and the connection we had with our coach was really awesome this year, unlike any team I’ve ever been on.”
After the season, Boesing earned high honorable mention All-State recognition from the Associated Press and was named to the Small School All-State team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
"I came in with a lot of confidence from my junior year, but I didn't know if I could do any better my senior year," she said. "But coach [Brad] Burden told me, 'Just do your thing, don't worry about it and let the pieces fall into place.'"
She finished her career with 1,328 points and 606 rebounds.
“I was really happy with my four years,” said Boesing, who also ran cross country and played tennis throughout high school. “I think overall, basketball was my favorite sport ... I think I had the most fun with basketball.”
Boesing has signed to play college tennis at Butler University, where she plans to major in business, marketing or possibly sports media.
