NTSPY GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Talented trio of Dragons up for top honor

It was a monumental season for Silver Creek.
The Dragons won their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title, their sixth sectional, their first regional and first semistate before capping things off with their first state championship, beating South Bend Washington 54-48 in the Class 3A final Feb. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
It should come as no surprise then that three of the senior standouts from that team are up for News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
The Silver Creek trio of finalists are Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway and Alana Striverson.
The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held online for the second straight year.
JACLYN EMLY, SILVER CREEK
A four-year starter, the 5-foot-11 guard capped off her career in spectacular fashion.
“I couldn’t ask for a better senior season, it was like a fairytale I guess you could say,” Emly said. “We barely lost any games, I had a great time and we didn’t get quarantined — I couldn’t have asked for a better year.”
She averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range, and 75 percent from the free throw line.
In the state championship game, Emly tallied five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
“We were all just thankful to be there,” said Emly, who after the game was named the winner of the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award, which is given to a senior who demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability. “We wanted to win, but we were just going to enjoy every moment we could so we could remember it — take lots of pictures, and we did. We enjoyed everything.”
After the season, Emly received All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and the Associated Press.
Emly will continue her academic and basketball careers at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
”It’s going to be a lot of fun, I’m excited,” she said. “I like their team. Their team aspect is a lot like a high school team, and like a family. Even though these people haven’t known each other their whole lives they act like they have. They’re very close and I like that because I’m going to be away from home and I need a family away from home and that’s going to be my family.”
MARISSA GASAWAY, SILVER CREEK
The 6-foot-1 forward had an instant impact, averaging a double-double for the Dragons, after transferring from Louisville Eastern for her final season.
“It was fun, one to remember,” Gasaway said. “I never would’ve pictured this, because when I was at Eastern I didn’t know (basketball) was that serious. ... It was fun and different (here). I really wish I came here freshman year. But things happen for a reason.”
She averaged 12.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free throw line. In the state championship game, Gasaway tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and one blocked shot.
“Winning state (was great),” she said. “There’s so many good memories with good friends, family and the coaches.”
After the season, Gasaway was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s “Supreme 15” All-State team and was an All-State high honorable mention pick by the Associated Press.
After the season, she also signed to continue her basketball and academic careers at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.
”I leave June 11, that’s going to be fun,” Gasaway said. “I’m looking forward to becoming a better basketball player, and student.”
ALANA STRIVERSON, SILVER CREEK
The 5-foot-10 wing followed up her Player of the Year finalist junior campaign with a strong senior season.
“It was definitely one to remember,” Striverson said. “I’m just glad that when we won state I was a senior so I could cap off my high school experience with a really big success.”
During the season, she averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47-percent from 2-point range. The state final, in which Striverson had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, was one of several highlights for her.
”Definitely the state championship game, of course,” Striverson said. “Beating Crown Point (was one too), because after we beat them and then they won state, we were arguably the best team in the state because we beat the 4A state champs. That was definitely something to be proud of. Then, honestly, just being with a group of girls that I love being around. It really made everything more enjoyable.”
After the season, she was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Large School All-State team and was selected All-State honorable mention by the Associated Press.
Striverson will continue her basketball and academic careers at Lindenwood (Mo.) University.
“I’m happy to be going to the next chapter at Lindenwood, but I’m definitely going to miss Silver Creek and the community, period, whenever I go on to the next level,” Striverson said. “I met the coaches for the first time in May of last year and it pretty much just sealed the deal for me. I didn’t really care what the campus looked like at that point, I just knew that I wanted to go there. But whenever I got on my visit and I met them, and I met some of the girls that are on the team, I was really excited. I leave on June 25. I’m really excited to get started with that.”
.
2020-21 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek senior
Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek senior
Alana Striverson, Silver Creek senior
Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek junior
Jasmine Walker, Clarksville senior
SECOND TEAM
Emily Cissell, Borden sophomore
Kaidin James, New Washington freshman
Riley Nunn, Henryville senior
Emme Rooney, Silver Creek junior
Taylor Treat, New Albany junior
THIRD TEAM
Layne Burke, New Albany senior
Skylar Cochran, Charlestown senior
Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown freshman
Keegan Kaiser, Floyd Central junior
Leah Thompson, Rock Creek senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Vanessa Burns, New Albany; Chloe Carter, Rock Creek Aija Estes, Jeffersonville; Macy Fields, New Washington; Laney Hawkins, Charlestown; Lilly Kaiser, Providence; Avery King, Henryville; Demaria King, Charlestown; Savannah Kirchgessner, Silver Creek; Ella McCoy, Christian Academy; Tatum McFarland, Jeffersonville; Adrian Miles, New Washington; Maddie Nipper, Charlestown; Kylie Perez, Clarksville; Sophia Reese, Jeffersonville; Maleea Roland, New Albany; Sydney Sierota, Silver Creek; Cadence Singleton, Jeffersonville; Sydney Waldron, Providence; Lillie Weber, Providence.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Schoen, Silver Creek