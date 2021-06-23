Floyd Central sophomore Savanna Liddle followed up a fine freshman year with an even better sophomore season.
She started it off by finishing second, behind teammate Jaydon Cirincione, in the Titan Invitational at Gibson Southern. She followed that up with a seventh-place finish in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Later, Liddle placed 25th in the elite race at Brown County’s Eagle Classic, 11th in the Valkyrie Invitational and an eighth in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational before taking second to Cirincione in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet.
In the postseason, Liddle finished second in the Crawford County Sectional and third in the Crawford County Regional before placing eighth at the Brown County Semistate. She finished off her season by coming in 61st, for the seventh-place Highlanders, at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I had a good season and our team did great,” Liddle said. “My goal this year was to break 19 (minutes) and I went 18:55 and I was really close to it at semistate, I went 18:56. My goal was to get a PR at semistate, I didn’t but I was right there so I was really happy with my time. Overall I had a really good season.”
Liddle, who’ll be running anything from the 800-meter run to the 2-mile for the Floyd track & field team this spring, said she’s already looking forward to next fall.
“My goal is to get All-State,” she said. “Then I also want to get a PR, so my goal is to get under 18:50, or faster.”
She also hopes to help the Highlanders build off of last season’s seventh-place finish at the state meet.
“We want to get on the stage (in the top five), so that’s our goal,” Liddle said. “We were close to it last year, but we’re hoping to get it next year.”
