Once again this past season, everyone was chasing Floyd Central.
The Highlanders were the leaders of the pack. They won Hoosier Hills Conference, sectional and regional titles before finishing second at semistate and ninth at the IHSAA State Finals.
It should be no surprise then that Floyd has all three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
For the second straight year, senior Jaydon Cirincione, junior Savanna Liddle and sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart comprise the trio of Highlanders up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards in June.
JAYDON CIRINCIONE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Cirincione followed up her breakout junior campaign with a standout senior season.
She started if off by winning the Zionsville Invitational. She followed that up by running to victory in St. Xavier’s Tiger Run, covering the 5,000-meter Champions Park course in 18 minutes, 5.29 seconds — what was then a personal-best time, as well as a new Floyd 5K record.
After taking third in the Class AA division of Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic, Cirincione did it again, running a new personal-best and setting another new Floyd 5K record by winning Brown County’s Eagle Classic in 17:49.9.
“My season was really good,” she said. “I think the biggest accomplishment for me was being the fastest runner at Floyd Central. Breaking 18 minutes was a really big deal. I was super-excited about that.”
The week after that performance, Cirincione was the runner-up in Sacred Heart’s Valkyrie Invitational at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville. Then two weeks after that, she was the HHC champion for the second straight year.
Cirincione skipped the sectional and regional meets to rest her hamstring, but came back in a big way — finishing fourth at the Brown County Semistate. A week later she placed 102nd at the IHSAA State Finals.
“Of course the state meet didn’t end up as well as we wanted it to be, but I took it as a learning experience,” said Cirincione, who had hoped to finish among the leaders. “It’s something I’d rather have it happen now than in college, since I’ve committed to the University of Toledo. I’m really excited to run there and I believe in what Coach (Andrea Grove-)McDonough does and I’m really excited to see where she takes me also.”
Before she heads to Toledo, though, Cirincione has her sights set on making the most of the rest of the winter and the spring.
”I’m really excited for track,” she said. “I didn’t end cross country how I wanted, so I’m excited to bring it out on the track and see how it goes. For indoor this year, I’m really excited. I’m going to do some more individual meets and see how that goes. In track I have big goals. Us as a team are really hoping to do well as a 4 by 8 (relay team) and I’m hoping to be a part of that 4 by 8 team. Also, I’m still trying to figure out what I’ll end up doing at state but I really love the mile and I really love the 2-mile and I really just want to see how far I can take both of them.”
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Liddle had a strong junior campaign for the Highlanders.
She started it off by placing seventh in the season-opening Zionsville Invitational, then finished fifth at the St. X Tiger Run. She followed that up by taking 11th at the Rick Weinheimer Classic and 14th at the Eagle Classic before placing eighth in Sacred Heart’s Valkyrie Invitational. She finished up the regular season by taking third at the HHC Championships.
In the postseason, Liddle won the Crawford County Sectional for the first time. She followed that up by finishing fourth in the regional, 15th in the semistate and 50th — improving on her finish of the previous year — at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I had a good season overall. I PR’d at the Tiger Run,” said Liddle, who ran an 18:44.2 at Champions Park in late August. “I was hoping to PR later in the season, but that’s OK. I didn’t have the best race at state, I was hoping to do better. I felt good the first two miles and then the last mile I didn’t feel so great. But I’m hoping my senior year my goal will be All-State.”
After the season, Liddle was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
In the midst of swimming season Liddle, who is also a standout in the pool, is looking forward to track.
“I‘m hoping just to get fast times in the mile and two-mile,” she said. “We’re really expecting to have a good 4 by 800 relay (team). We’re just hoping to do good and get to state and make All-State for our 4 by 8 relay.”
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
Stewart followed up a fine freshman campaign with a sensational sophomore season.
She started it off by placing eighth at the Zionsville Invitational, sixth at the Tiger Run and eighth in the Rick Weinheimer Classic.
“We went into the season with high hopes because we had the best team that we’ve had in awhile,” Stewart said. “We ended up training more than we ever have before and it ended up paying off in the long run. I PR’d by 37 seconds, so I was really happy with my time.”
After that came a ninth-place finish at Brown County’s Eagle Classic, a 13th in Sacred Heart’s Valkyrie Invitational and a second-place finish (behind Cirincione) in the HHC Championships.
In the postseason, Stewart was second at the sectional, third at the regional and eighth at the semistate, finishing the latter in a personal-best 18:32.4. The following Saturday, she took 20th at the IHSAA State Finals to achieve All-State status.
“It was really muddy, so everyone was slipping,” Stewart said of the conditions on the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course at Terre Haute. “The wind was blowing, it was kind of awful, but I always just have fun racing so it was nice to pull in an All-State.”
Stewart, who was named first-team All-State by the IATCCC as well as the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association after the season, hopes for even bigger things in her junior campaign.
“(My goal is) definitely to get close to low 18s, or who knows maybe even under 18, but that might be pretty hard,” she said. “But definitely to (make) All-State again and (finish) top-five with our team.”
