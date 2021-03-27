NTSPY GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: Highlanders were leaders of the pack

Floyd Central was the leader of the pack this season.
The Highlanders rolled to sectional and regional titles before placing second at semistate and seventh at the IHSAA State Finals.
It should come as no surprise then that Floyd Central has all three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The Highlanders’ trio is comprised of junior Jaydon Cirincione, sophomore Savanna Liddle and freshman Kaitlyn Stewart.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards in June.
JAYDON CIRINCIONE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior had a breakout season for the Highlanders.
Cirincione started it off by winning Gibson Southern’s Titan Invitational. She followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Later, Cirincione placed 11th in the elite race at Brown County’s Eagle Classic, seventh in the Valkyrie Invitational and a third in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational before winning the Hoosier Hills Conference meet.
In the postseason, Cirincione finished first in the Crawford County Sectional and Regional races before placing fifth at the Brown County Semistate. She capped off her season by placing 24th — to earn All-State honors — at the IHSAA State Finals, where Floyd finished seventh.
“My junior season, it was really good, it was everything I wanted,” Cirincione said. “My goal was to get All-State and I did that. I did have a little bit of a tumble at the end of my state meet, but I still pulled through and I did well. I’m proud of myself.”
Cirincione, who was under the weather that week, stumbled and fell near the finish line at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
“I just took a few more stumbles and crawled over (the finish line) and I finished,” she recalled. “I did lose a couple places — based on what my coach said, he said I was around 18th and I fell to 24th — so I was a little disappointed I didn’t get any hardware this year. But hopefully next year I’ll get some very nice hardware.”
Cirincione, who’ll be running for the Floyd track & field team this spring, said she hopes to run in college.
First, though, she has high hopes for her senior season.
"I still see room for improvement, so I'm excited for next year and I'm hoping to get top five and as a team we're hoping to strive to win next year," Cirincione said. "We've got big expectations."
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Liddle followed up a fine freshman year with an even better sophomore season.
She started it off by finishing second, behind teammate Jaydon Cirincione, in the Titan Invitational at Gibson Southern. She followed that up with a seventh-place finish in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Later, Liddle placed 25th in the elite race at Brown County’s Eagle Classic, 11th in the Valkyrie Invitational and an eighth in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational before taking second to Cirincione in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet.
In the postseason, Liddle finished second in the Crawford County Sectional and third in the Crawford County Regional before placing eighth at the Brown County Semistate. She finished off her season by coming in 61st, for the seventh-place Highlanders, at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I had a good season and our team did great,” Liddle said. “My goal this year was to break 19 (minutes) and I went 18:55 and I was really close to it at semistate, I went 18:56. My goal was to get a PR at semistate, I didn’t but I was right there so I was really happy with my time. Overall I had a really good season.”
Liddle, who’ll be running anything from the 800-meter run to the 2-mile for the Floyd track & field team this spring, said she’s already looking forward to next fall.
“My goal is to get All-State,” she said. “Then I also want to get a PR, so my goal is to get under 18:50, or faster.”
She also hopes to help the Highlanders build off of last season’s seventh-place finish at the state meet.
“We want to get on the stage (in the top five), so that’s our goal,” Liddle said. “We were close to it last year, but we’re hoping to get it next year.”
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The freshman made a big splash in her first season with the Highlanders.
She started it off by taking third, behind teammates Jaydon Cirincione and Savanna Liddle, in the Titan Invitational at Gibson Southern.
“I went into the season not really knowing what to expect out of my times since I had never run high school cross country,” she said. “I really wanted to break 20 (minutes), but my first meet I ended up breaking 20, so I ended up having to change my goals. Then I ended up just improving throughout the season thanks to Jeff (Liddle)’s coaching.”
Stewart followed up her fast debut with an 11th-place finish in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Later, she placed 27th in the elite race at Brown County’s Eagle Classic, 17th in the Valkyrie Invitational and took 10th in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational before finishing fourth in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet.
In the postseason, Stewart took third at the Crawford County Sectional, sixth in the Crawford County Regional and 15th in the Brown County Semistate.
“At Crawford County we ended up pack-running, so that was fun. We also pack-ran at conference,” she said. “So we all started together and then toward the middle of the race we would just start going with all that we had. That was something new and that was fun.”
Then at the IHSAA State Finals, Stewart placed 39th — second on the team.
“I don’t know what happened that race, but I just felt really good so I decided to just go for it and I ended up placing way better than I thought I would,” she said.
That finish leaves Stewart, who’ll be running for Floyd’s track & field team this spring, excited for her sophomore season.
“Next year I definitely want to get All-State for cross and then I also want to break 19,” she said.
2020 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Sydney Baxter, Floyd Central senior
Natalie Clare, Floyd Central senior
Jaydon Cirincione, Floyd Central junior
Laney Hawkins, Charlestown sophomore
Maci Hoskins, Providence sophomore
Savanna Liddle, Floyd Central sophomore
Kaylie Magallanes, Borden senior
Kaitlyn Stewart, Floyd Central freshman
SECOND TEAM
Meredith Bielefeld, Floyd Central junior
Skylar Cochran, Charlestown senior
Joy Coffman, Borden senior
Lila Endres, New Albany sophomore
Kaylee Kinser, Charlestown freshman
Jackie McCoy, Charlestown sophomore
Ella Neafus, Floyd Central sophomore
Arielle Phillips, Jeffersonville sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Sarah Boehm, Providence; Elliott Emerson, Floyd Central; Alexius Hinson, Silver Creek; Jessica McCoy, Charlestown; Isabel Odle, Silver Creek; Claudia Pearce, Floyd Central; Hannah Ramsey, Henryville; McKenna Ray, Borden; Kaela Rose, Borden; Lexi Rose, Borden; Kenzie Wesley, Silver Creek.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jeff Liddle, Floyd Central