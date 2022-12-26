NTSPY GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: Two Highlanders, one Pirate up for honor

Savanna Liddle, Kaitlyn Stewart and Jessie McCoy had some of the fleetest feet on area cross country courses this past season.
That’s why the Floyd Central senior and junior, as well as the Charlestown senior, are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTPSY) Awards Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards in June.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Liddle followed up her strong junior campaign with an outstanding senior season.
She started it off by finishing 13th in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold, placing eighth at the Tiger Run, 11th at Brown County’s Eagle Classic and 24th at the Valkyrie Invitational.
“I had a rough start to my season … I was having high iron,” Liddle said.
She excelled late in the regular season and the postseason, though. After finishing second in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Liddle was the runner-up in the Crawford County Sectional and the Crawford County Regional before placing ninth at the Brown County Semistate. However, she saved one of her best races of the season for her last one, taking 23rd — to earn All-State recognition — at the IHSAA State Finals.
“It was a beautiful day, a great day to race,” Liddle recently recalled. “I was really just ready to go out there and give it my all in my last high school race as a Superchick. I was feeling good. It started out really crowded at the front, I was like 50th at the mile mark. But I just kept mentally saying, ‘Stay strong,’ and I had my team there with me, so it was just a great finish.”
It was also a special finish for Liddle, whose father, Jeff, the Highlanders head coach, also earned All-State honors at FCHS, as did her older sister, Sydney.
“It was just really cool being able to be on the (All-State) wall (outside the gym) with them,” she said.
Also a standout swimmer, Liddle wants to continue her running career, although she’s not sure where just yet.
“I’m undecided right now where I want to go to college, but I’m trying to make that decision soon,” she said.
JESSIE MCCOY, CHARLESTOWN
Coming off a solid junior campaign, McCoy had a stellar senior season.
She finished first in eight of the nine invitationals, or large meets, that she competed in during the season. She won races at Madison, Scottsburg, Eastern, Crawford County and Silver Creek as well as the Duke Meyer Invitational at Hanover.
“It was really good and it was a lot of fun,” McCoy said of her season. “I just kept running. I would start off not as fast and I would stay behind people and then I would slowly just try to catch up.”
In October, she captured her second straight Mid-Southern Conference championship before running to victory at the Austin Sectional. She then followed that up by placing ninth at the very competitive Columbus North Regional and 18th at the Brown County Semistate to earn her first trip to the IHSAA State Finals. The following Saturday she went on to place 68th at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
“It was good,” she said. “When I began I was in the very, very back. I was like the last person to go, so that was fun. There were just so many people and it was so loud. Everyone was just screaming at you as you were running.”
McCoy plans to continue her academic and running careers at Taylor University, where she’ll be joined by her twin sister and running parter, Jackie.
“It’s fun (to run with her),” Jessie said. “She’s great.”
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
Stewart followed up her strong sophomore season with an even better junior campaign.
She started it off by finishing fifth in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold, then was the runner-up in the Tiger Run. After that she placed seventh at Brown County’s Eagle Classic and 12th in the Valkyrie Invitational. Then Stewart really go rolling, winning the Hoosier Hills Conference meet, the sectional and the regional before finishing fourth at the semistate in a personal-best 18 minutes, 3.8 seconds.
“I had a big PR this season, which was really exciting,” Stewart said.
The following Saturday at the IHSAA State Finals, she finished 27th overall.
“I didn’t feel too good, but I pushed myself as hard as I could in the moment and I ended up getting two (places) off of All-State, which isn’t bad,” said Stewart, who took 20th in the state as a sophomore.
Consecutive Top 30 finishes at the state meet have Stewart hoping for big things for her senior season.
“Next year (the goal) is definitely to break Jaydon Cirincione’s school-record and get Top 10 at state,” she said.