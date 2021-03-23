A pair of players from the area’s top team and one from the second-best squad are the three finalists for News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Girls’ Golfer of the Year.
Floyd Central’s Zoe Hoehn, a senior, and Sophie Cook, a junior, and New Albany junior Kennedy Lee are the trio of players up for the honor. Not coincidentally, they were also the top three finishers in the Corydon Central Sectional.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards in June.
SOPHIE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior, who is a third time NTSPY finalist, is coming off another very solid season for the Highlanders.
“Sophie has a natural talent that she has worked hard to develop over the years,” Floyd Central coach Kara Collier said of Cook, who was the Girls’ Golfer of the Year as a freshman. “She has such a solid mindset that has helped her find success even in the hardest conditions.”
During the regular season Cook posted the team’s low score at the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational, was medalist at the New Albany Invitational and earned All-Hoosier Hills Conference honors while helping the Highlanders to the league title.
“I learned a lot this season; it was really fun. It was a good experience and we grew a lot together,” she said. “I feel like I learned more about my mental game this year more than I did in previous years and I feel like that’s helped me a lot.”
At the sectional, Cook and teammate Zoe Hoehn each fired 3-over-par 75s in regulation to tie for first. Cook, however, won a tearful one-hole playoff between teammates.
“That was a tough one, but it was really fun and I enjoyed the experience. So did Zoe,” said Cook, who earned sectional medalist honors for the second time in her career.
She followed that up with a 79 at the Washington Regional. Although the Highlanders fell four shots short of a berth at the IHSAA State Finals, Cook earned an individual berth.
“I went to state, but I wish I could’ve went with my team,” she said.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished 78th, shooting a 43-over 187 (91-96) over the two days at Prairie View Golf Club.
“It was not what I expected,” Cook said. “I liked it, but I didn’t play my best, obviously. But it was good. It was a fun time. It was good to have the experience under my belt.”
ZOE HOEHN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior capped off her career in fine fashion.
Hoehn got her final season off to a solid start by earning medalist honors, and helping the Highlanders to the team title, at the Washington Invitational.
Later in the regular season she took third at the Hoosier Hills Conference meet, to earn All-HHC honors and to lead Floyd Central to the team title at Valley View Golf Course.
A week after that, Hoehn and teammate Sophie Cook each shot 3-over-par 75s in regulation at the Corydon Central Sectional to tie for first. Cook, however, won the one-hole playoff for medalist honors.
“We both wanted each other to win,” Hoehn, a second time NTSPY finalist, said that evening. “It’s great that we were in that spot, that we’re from the same school and we are competing for first and second, but at the same time I wish we didn’t have to do that.”
The following Saturday, Hoehn carded an 88 at the Washington Regional, but the Highlanders narrowly missed qualifying for the IHSAA State Finals.
“Zoe was a phenomenal senior leader,” Floyd Central coach Kara Collier said. “She has an amazing work ethic and proved that as she began to achieve many of the goals she’d set for this season. She kept a positive mindset throughout the season that helped contribute to her success. She was everything a coach could hope for in a leadership role and proved to be a great role model for our younger players.”
KENNEDY LEE, NEW ALBANY
Lee’s junior season got off to a slow start as she missed the Bulldogs’ first four matches due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
“I was really bummed about missing the first four matches,” she said.
Lee, though, quickly made up for lost time.
“As the season progressed I gradually got better,” she said. “I was really happy with how the season turned out.”
She tied for the team-low score in helping New Albany to a third-place finish at the Hoosier Hills Conference meet. She followed that up by shooting a personal-best 37 over nine holes to earn medalist honors at the Culver’s Classic.
Then at the Corydon Central Sectional, Lee fired a personal-low 7-over-par 79 to take third individually and lead the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish.
“Honestly, it was just a really fun day,” Lee said. “I had a couple rough holes, as you do. I started on the back nine and started off pretty bad (triple-bogey, double-bogey), but think I played the last seven holes in 1-under, so I was really happy to finish strong.”
At the Washington Regional, she shot a 90 for seventh-place New Albany.
“It’s always fun to get to go, of course, but it wasn’t my best round,” she said. “I would love to someday progress past that point.”
That’s Lee’s goal for her senior season.
“(My goal is) to just lower my scores even more, and I would love to go to state next year,” she said. “It will be my senior year, so that would be a great thing to do.”
And, she’d like to have company.
“As a team I think we would really like to get past regionals,” Lee said. “I think we would all like to go to state.”
