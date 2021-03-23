Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.