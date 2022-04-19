NTSPY GIRLS' GOLF: Highlanders lead the way

Floyd Central had a stellar season in qualifying for the IHSAA State Finals for the first time in eight years.
It should come as no surprise then that the Highlanders boast all three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Golfer of the Year.
Senior Sophie Cook, sophomore Trinity Bramer and freshman Paige Giovenco of Floyd are all up for the top honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held June 21 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
TRINITY BRAMER, FLOYD CENTRAL
Bramer followed up a fine freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season.
“My season, individually, I feel like was pretty good,” she said. “Coming in as a sophomore I was a lot more confident and thought, overall, I just did a better job in the golf aspect.”
During the regular season, Bramer finished second in the Sunnyside Classic and was second (behind Giovenco) in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
In the postseason she tied for third at the Corydon Central Sectional, where the Highlanders won their ninth straight title.
The following Saturday she shot an 80, which second her for second on the team, which took third to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals for the first time since 2013.
“We won sectionals, which we’ve done for a few (years), and we also won conference, which is exciting. To make it out of regionals for the first time in a long while was exciting,” Bramer said. “It really boosted our confidence and I felt like our team was overall determined, since last year we barely missed the cut. This year we were really determined to make it.”
The following weekend, she tied for 64th at Prairie View Golf Club.
“My goals for the rest of high school are to make it to state as a team, again, hopefully and do well at state,” Bramer said.
SOPHIE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a fourth-time NTSPY finalist and two-time winner, is coming off a
“My senior season was probably my most favorite season I’ve had as a girls’ Highlander golfer,” Cook said. “Reflecting on it I really just think about memories with my team. We had a really good year, went to state and it was awesome.”
During the regular season, Cook took second individually in the New Albany Invitational (which Floyd won) and she and Giovenco tied for the team’s low score while helping the Highlanders to the team title in the Bloomington North Invitational.
She also helped Floyd capture the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament and its ninth consecutive sectional title. Cook qualified for the IHSAA State Finals as an individual her junior year, but in late September she helped the Highlanders take third at the regional to earn a team trip to Prairie View Golf Club.
“It’s so much better as a team, so much better,” she said. “I got to be there with my sister (Chloe, a freshman) too and Audrey (Giovenco) and Paige and Trinity, they’re like family — it was so much fun.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, she placed 73rd. That, though, was her last competitive round.
“(Golf) is in my future, for fun,” said Cook, who plans on attending the University of Louisville, where she hopes to dance for the Ladybirds. “{span}I’m excited because I’ve never really got to live life not as a golfer. I’ll get to do it for fun and watch my sister and all her friends advance into the future and see what they do. I’m excited for that.” {/span}
PAIGE GIOVENCO, FLOYD CENTRAL
Giovenco had a fabulous freshman season for the Highlanders.
“It was really good. We accomplished all of our goals as a team, but sadly I didn’t do exactly how I wanted as a freshman,” she said.
During the regular season, she tied for second-place individually at the State Preview; was the medalist at the Madison Invitational and took third at the Culver’s Classic, which Floyd won with a school-record 302.
“One of our highlights was shooting a school-record 302,” said Giovenco, who was also the medalist in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
In the sectional, she finished second — two shots behind medalist Emma Rowland of Corydon Central.
“I wanted to be first in the sectionals, but I got second, which is really good, though, so I’m happy about that,” Giovenco said.
The following Saturday she tied for fifth, and posted her team’s low score, at the Washington Regional to help the Highlanders clinch a spot in the IHSAA State Finals.
At state Giovenco tied for 26th-place, carding an 8-over-par 80 on both days.
“I didn’t do as well at state as I hoped for. I wanted to make all-state, but sadly I did not do that,” she said. “I was very nervous at first, but I think the second day I was a lot more calm and collected. I hoped that I was going to do better, but I shot the same thing.
“Hopefully next year will be really good.”
The state tournament was also her final one with her older sister, Audrey, a senior.
“It was really fun,” Giovenco said. “We had another set of sisters (Chloe and Sophie Cook) and then Trinity, so it was really fun to play with them as well. But it was really fun with Audrey and I’ll miss her next year.”