NTSPY GIRLS' SOCCER: A Dragon, Pioneer & Highlander up for honor

Olivia Johnston, Molly Richards and Kendyl Rumple were big-time point producers for their respective squads this past season.
It should come as no surprise then that the Silver Creek senior, the Providence sophomore and the Floyd Central senior are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on June 20.
OLIVIA JOHNSTON, SILVER CREEK
The forward had a sterling senior season for the Dragons.
Johnston tallied team-highs in goals (21), assists (nine) and points (51) for Silver Creek, which went 17-3 while winning another Mid-Southern Conference championship and capturing its third straight sectional title before falling to eventual Class 2A state champion Evansville Memorial in the regional semifinals.
“It was a really good, very successful season,” she said. “We won conference and we won sectional, overall I felt like we got better as the year went on.”
One of the highlights for Johnston was recording a goal and an assist in the Dragons’ 3-1 win over Corydon Central in the Scottsburg Sectional final.
“Last year we went to PKs (in the final), this year was more of a better game. We actually were confident in the sectional and I think that really helped,” she said.
Johnston, who earned All-MSC honors after the season, has signed to continue her career at Fairmont (W.V.) State University.
“I’m really excited for the future,” said Johnston, who plans to major in exercise science.
MOLLY RICHARDS, PROVIDENCE
The midfielder had a sensational sophomore season for the Pioneers.
Richards recorded 17 goals, a team-high 25 assists and a team-best 59 points for Providence, which went 16-3 and won a sectional title for the fifth time in six seasons before falling 4-1 in overtime to Evansville Mater Dei in the regional final.
“This year was pretty good for me, and the team in general,” she said. “Even though we didn’t make it as far in the postseason this year I think we did make great strides.
“It helped me a lot for preparing for club season this year and just helped me get better.”
After the season, Richards was an All-State honorable mention selection — as well as a first-team All-District 4 pick — by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
While the Pioneers will lose a plethora of players to graduation, Richards has high hopes for her junior season.
“The goal next year is to get as far as we did, probably even further, and beat Mater Dei,” she said.
KENDYL RUMPLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The forward had a standout senior season for the Highlanders.
Rumple compiled 14 goals, five assists and 33 points for Floyd Central, which went 11-5-3 and won its first outright Hoosier Hills Conference title since 2001 and captured its seventh straight sectional title before losing to Evansville Reitz in the regional semifinals.
“I thought we had a pretty good season,” she said. “We won sectionals for the seventh time in a row. I think throughout the season we grew together and just got better and improved, and that’s all you can ask for.”
After the season, Rumple was named All-State honorable mention — as well as first-team All-District 4 — by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
“I was proud of that,” said Rumple, who had five game-winning goals this past season.
She has signed to continue her career at Georgetown (Ky.) College.
“I’m real excited,” Rumple said. “I committed back in April, so it was good to know that during my senior season and not have to worry about that.”