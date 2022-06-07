NTSPY GIRLS' SOCCER: A Highlander, Red Devil & Dragon up for top honor

Three seniors comprise the trio of finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.
Floyd Central’s Dakota Bramer, Jeffersonville’s Olivia Clive and Silver Creek’s Sarah Elder are the three up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held June 21 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
DAKOTA BRAMER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The midfielder had a strong final season for the Highlanders (12-7), who won their sixth straight sectional title.
“My senior season, it was a lot of fun,” Bramer said. “It was a fun way to wrap up my high school last four years. We got a new coach, so it looked a lot different than it has in the past years, but it was a good different. He really pushed us and strived for us to be the best that we could be and to really mold us as a team and really get that team chemistry. We had goals and we reached those goals, so it was a fun experience.”
Despite missing a few matches due to injury, she topped the team in goals (12) and points (29) and tied for first in assists (five). After the season, Bramer was named first-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association and All-State honorable mention by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
She has signed to continue her soccer and academic careers at Bellarmine University.
“It’s a great fit for me,” Bramer said. “All-around — the faith aspect, the academic aspect and the athletics aspect — it’s everything that I was looking for. I’m super, super excited to take my career there.”
She plans to major in elementary education and hopes to be a kindergarten teacher one day.
OLIVIA CLIVE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The midfielder had a solid senior season for the Red Devils (11-3-2), who lost to New Albany 2-1 in overtime in the sectional semifinals.
“My senior season went very well,” Clive said. “We had a really good team season with a new coach and everything. She led us very well. We beat teams we hadn’t beat in years and we made a lot of team history. We had some really good teamwork. Everyone contributed this season, it was not just one person. It went a lot better than everyone thought we would be and we proved everyone wrong. And we played just really good altogether in general.”
A table-setter for Jeff, she topped the team in assists (nine) while ranking second in points (23) and tying for second in goals (seven).
“I feel like I really stepped up this year because we lost a lot of seniors last year, so I knew coming into the season I had to be more of a leader and I feel like I stepped into that position very well,” said Clive, who was named second-team All-State by the ICGSA after the season.
Clive has signed to continue her academic and running careers at Maryville (Mo.) University. She plans to study nursing.
SARAH ELDER, SILVER CREEK
The senior defender anchored the D for the Dragons (14-3-1), who won their second straight sectional title — and fourth in five years — in dramatic fashion, beating Madison in a penalty-kick shootout.
Creek then lost to eventual state champion Evansville Memorial in the regional semifinals.
“I think we came together as a team, coming off of a big high (junior) year and coming off a big run. To come back and just play our hearts out and just leave it all on the field, even if we got beat pretty bad in regionals, it was worth it,” Elder said. “It was a great way to end the four years of hard work, sweat and tears. Especially with Coach (Patrick) Anderson ending his career as a coach with our grade, it was just really sweet.
Elder, who finished the season with one goal and two points, was a force on defense in spite of her stature (she’s only 5-foot-1).
“I’ve always been small, so I know how to use it, I know how to get under people’s feet,” she said. “I like to use my speed. I like to say that’s my only foot-skill, is my speed. I’m used to it, being small, being the underdog.”
After the season Elder was named All-State honorable mention by the ISCA.
She plans to attend the University of Tennessee and study human resource management.