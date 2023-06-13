NTSPY GIRLS' SWIMMING & DIVING: A Highlander, Bulldog and Red Devil up for top honor

Several area swimmers and divers made big splashes in the pool this past season.
Floyd Central senior Savanna Liddle, New Albany senior Lauren Lopp and Jeffersonville senior Emily Miller are the finalists for NTSPY Girls’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards next Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The program is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Liddle had a sterling senior season for the Highlanders.
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, she won all four of her events for the third year in a row. Individually, Liddle triumphed in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free. Additionally, she was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, she won a trio of events. Individually, she was victorious in the 50 freestyle while taking second in the 100 free. Additionally, she was a member of Floyd’s 200 free and 400 free relay teams. The former set a school-record in the win.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Liddle took 27th in the 50 free and her 400 free relay team finished 26th.
Liddle, a multi-sport standout, has signed to run cross country and track at Indiana Wesleyan University.
LAUREN LOPP, NEW ALBANY
Loop had a strong final campaign for the Bulldogs.
“My senior swimming season was super-fun,” she said. “We had a great team dynamic this year and it was just really fun to finish out on a great note.”
At the HHC Championships, she was third in both the 100 freestyle and the 200 free. Additionally, she was a member of New Albany’s fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team and its sixth-place 400 free relay team.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, she was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 free. Additionally, she helped the Bulldogs to fifth-place finishes in the 200 free and 400 free relays.
“I was a little bit frustrated with my conference swims. They didn’t really go how I wanted and it didn’t feel super-great,” Lopp said. “But sectionals definitely turned out just the way I wanted. It was really great — some great swims and great competition and I was really proud of it.”
She will continue her swimming and academic careers at the University of Southern Indiana.
“I loved it as soon as I visited,” Lopp said of the Evansville school. “I met the team, it’s a great team. They have a great program, a nice new pool and I’m just so excited.”
She plans to major in food and nutrition with a speciality in dietetics.
EMILY MILLER, JEFFERSONVILLE
Miller had an outstanding final campaign for the Red Devils.
“My senior season was a lot of fun,” she said. “My teammates always encouraged me. The atmosphere was always amazing at the swim meets and training was just always fun. It’ll always be something I’ll remember.”
At the HHC Championships, she finished first in the 500 free and was second in the 200 free. She also helped Jeff to third in the 200 free relay and fifth in the 400 free relay.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, she won the 500 free and was second in the 200 free. She also helped the Red Devils to fourth-place finishes in the 200 free and 400 free relays.
“At sectionals I was really nervous to swim the 500 because I was scared about losing and just disappointing myself. But I overcame it and just swam my best, because I thought it was going to be my last (swim),” Miller said. “But then I won the 500 and got second in the 200 and I got to go to state and I got to swim the 500, my favorite event, again.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, she placed 25th in the 500 free at the IUPUI Natatorium.
Miller plans on attending Purdue University, where she’ll study mechanical engineering.