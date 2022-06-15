A junior and two sophomores are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year.
Floyd Central junior Savanna Liddle, New Albany sophomore Stella Klaus and Floyd sophomore Morgan Schoen are the three up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that night.
STELLA KLAUS, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore had a stellar first season on the 1-meter diving board.
It was a rapid ascension for Klaus, who took up the event at the beginning of the season.
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, she won with 364.10 points.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Klaus captured the title with 401.85 points.
A few days later, she finished fifth in the Jasper Regional to become the first Bulldog to qualify for the state meet in 15 years.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Klaus took 22nd.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Liddle had a solid junior season for the Highlanders, who won their fifth straight sectional title.
At the HHC Championships, she won all four of her events. Liddle was the individual champion in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free. She was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
At the sectional, Liddle once again won all four of her events. She finished first in the 50 free and 100 free, individually, and helped the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victories as well.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Liddle took 22nd in the 50 free and 27th in the 100 free. Meanwhile her relay teams placed 26th (400 free) and 29th (200 medley).
“My state meet, it was good,” Liddle said. “I was hoping for a better place at state, but overall I’m proud that I had a good season and my team, we went together, so it was really fun.”
MORGAN SCHOEN, FLOYD CENTRAL
Schoen had a breakout sophomore season for the Highlanders.
“My sophomore season was a lot of fun. It was definitely a lot different than my freshman season. Without COVID, and stuff, it made the meets a lot more fun,” she said.
At the HHC Championships, Schoen finished first in the 500 freestyle and was second in the 200 individual medley. Additionally, she was a member of Floyd’s victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
“At conference I swam the 500 for, I think it was the second time this season, so it was fun to get up and race with some new competition,” Schoen said.
At the sectional, Schoen won all four of her events. She finished first in the 200 IM and the 500 free and helped the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victories as well
At the IHSAA State Finals, Schoen took 27th in the 500 free and 29th in the 200 IM. Meanwhile her relay teams were 26th (400 free) and 29th (200 medley), respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.