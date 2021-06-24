Jeffersonville's Katelyn Case followed up a strong sophomore season with a breakout junior campaign.
“I think it was pretty great,” she said. “I was really proud of myself for everything. I thought it was amazing for my whole team, and I was really proud.”
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Case captured the 200 freestyle and was second to teammate Emily Miller in the 500 free. She also teamed with Klaus, Sydney Flora and Samantha Elsner to win the 200 freestyle relay. Case also helped the Red Devils’ 200 medley relay team to a runner-up finish.
Three weeks later, she had a hand in all four of the Red Devils’ victories at the Floyd Central Sectional. Individually, Case claimed first in the 200 free and 500 free events.
“I mainly focused on my 500 free and my 200 free and I think I did pretty good throughout the entire season,” she said. “I think it really showed off at sectionals.”
Case also combined with Klaus, Flora and Rileigh Dethy to capture the 200 medley relay and teamed up with Flora, Klaus and Elsner to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Six days after the sectional, Case finished 14th in her heat of the 500 free and 15th in her heat of the 200 free, while both of her relay teams placed 13th in their heats, at the IHSAA State Finals.
”State, it was a lot of fun,” she said. “I liked going with the team. I think state is more just about the experience rather than winning everything. I think it’s just more of an exciting thing to do with your team.”
Case hopes to carry the momentum of her junior campaign into her senior season.
“Hopefully I can go 4-for-4 again next year,” she said of the sectional, “and try and get recruited for college, and make my times faster.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.