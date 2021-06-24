Jeffersonville's Mairin Klaus had a very solid senior season for the Red Devils, even though it was unlike any of her previous ones due to COVID-19 protocols.
“Obviously (the season) was really different than all the rest of them. We did lots of different stuff with our practices being different and our meets being really different, but it was really fun,” she said. “We came together as a team really well, even though we had to stay far apart physically.”
At the HHC Championships, Klaus helped the Red Devils to a runner-up finish. She was a member of Jeff’s victorious 200 freestyle relay team, then turned around and won the very next event — the 100 backstroke. She also finished second in the 50 free and was a member of the Red Devils’ runner-up 200 medley relay team that day.
Three weeks later, she helped Jeff win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays — the fourth and fifth titles of her career — at the Floyd Central Sectional.
“It was super-exciting. The 200 medley relay is the first event of the meet and our team was not seeded to win and it was a big upset for the other team not to win it. It was really exciting for us and it really set the tone of the meet,” said Klaus, who went on to finish second in both the 50 free and the 100 backstroke.
Six days later at the IHSAA State Finals, Klaus and both of her relay teams took 13th in their respective heats.
”It was really fun,” she said of her third state meet. “I was just glad I got to go again just for my senior year and bring it all together and be with my team again.”
Klaus plans on attending Northern Arizona University in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.