Floyd Central's Savanna Liddle followed up her fine freshman campaign with a strong sophomore season.
“I had a good sophomore swim season,” said the cross country and track standout.
At the HHC Championships, Liddle won four events in helping the Highlanders to their fourth consecutive title. Individually, she captured the 50 and 100 freestyle events, both in personal-best times. She also was the anchor leg on Floyd’s victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Three weeks later, she helped the Highlanders to their fourth straight sectional title, winning the 50 free and 100 free again while also swimming the anchor leg of Floyd Central’s triumphant 400 freestyle relay team. Her 200 medley relay team took second.
Six days later at the IHSAA State Finals, Liddle was 13th in her heat of the 50 free and 16th in her heat of the 100 free. Meanwhile, her 400 freestyle relay team took 16th in its heat.
“It was a fun experience,” she said of her first trip to the state meet. “I got to swim at the IUPUI pool. I didn’t get a PR at state, which I was hoping to get, but I still did good. I’m hoping to get top 16 next year at state in the 50 free and 100 free.”
