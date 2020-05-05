This past season Floyd Central dominated the pool locally, winning the Hoosier Hills Conference and sectional titles, with its superior depth. So it should come as no surprise then that the Highlanders have 12 swimmers on the 2019-20 News and Tribune All-Area first and second teams.
Two other schools, however, account for the three up for NTSPY Girls’ Swimmer of the Year honors. That trio consists of the Jeffersonville senior duo of Bonnie Dixon and Megan McEwen, as well as New Albany senior Greer Manger.
The winner will be announced during the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which are scheduled for June 16.
