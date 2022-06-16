NTSPY GIRLS' TENNIS: Two Highlanders, one Pioneer up for honor

A junior, a sophomore and a freshman make up the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year.
Floyd Central’s doubles team of junior Millie Meunier and sophomore Libby Banet, as well as Providence freshman Riley Trinkle, are the three up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening.
LIBBY BANET, FLOYD CENTRAL
After playing singles as a freshman, Banet had a superb sophomore season with doubles partner Meunier.
The two went 16-2 in the regular season. In the postseason Banet and Meunier won their first seven matches, including a 6-2, 6-3 victory over previously-unbeaten Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor of Covington in the state semifinals.
South Bend St. Joseph’s Ashi and Anni Amalnathan outlasted Banet and Meunier 6-3, 6-4 in the state championship match last Saturday at Park Tudor.
After the season Banet and Meunier, who finished with a 23-3 record, were selected first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
MILLIE MEUNIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
After playing singles as a sophomore, Meunier had a strong junior campaign with Banet, her doubles partner.
The two went 16-2 in the regular season. In the postseason Meunier and Banet won their first seven matches, including a 6-2, 6-3 victory over previously-unbeaten Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor of Covington in the state semifinals last Saturday.
South Bend St. Joseph’s Ashi and Anni Amalnathan outlasted Banet and Meunier 6-3, 6-4 in the state championship match at Park Tudor.
After the season Meunier and Banet, who finished with a 23-3 record, were named first-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.
RILEY TRINKLE, PROVIDENCE
Trinkle had a fabulous freshman season for the Pioneers.
In the regular season, she went 14-0.
In the postseason, Trinkle won her first eight matches — all in straight sets — to advance to the state quarterfinals.
In the quarters, Evansville Memorial senior Ellie Myers topped Trinkle 6-0, 6-1 on her way to the state championship.
After the season Trinkle, who finished with a 22-1 record, was selected first-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.