Faster, higher, stronger.
The Olympic motto could be an apt description of the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
New Albany senior Elise Gordon, Charlestown freshman Lyric Steele and Floyd Central junior Annalise Zeinemann are up for the honor.
The winner will be announced Thursday during the NTSPY Awards, which will be broadcast online for the second straight year.
ELISE GORDON, NEW ALBANY
The senior had an outstanding final season for the Bulldogs.
“Throughout my season I was fortunate to be one of the best in the state for long jump, hurdles and the 4 by 1 (relay),” Gordon said. “With my conference, sectional and regional accomplishments I was so fortunate to have such a wonderful team behind my back.”
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, she won the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump while placing second in the 100 dash and the 300 hurdles.
A week later at the Corydon Central Sectional, Gordon captured the 100 hurdles and the long jump individually and was also a member of New Albany’s victorious 400 relay team.
A week after that, she won the long jump and was a member of the ‘Dogs’ triumphant 400 relay team at the Evansville Central Regional. Additionally, she was second in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Gordon tied for 12th in the 100 hurdles and finished 19th in the long jump individually and ran the second leg for New Albany’s 400 relay team, which placed seventh — five-thousandths of a second behind the team from Warren Central.
“My biggest highlight was being able to place seventh in the state with my 4 by 1 (relay team),” she said. “It was such an amazing experience and I got a medal that I’ve wanted for so long and I got to do it with some of my closest, best friends.”
In the fall Gordon will attend the University of Louisville, where she plans on majoring in political science and minoring in philosophy.
“And I’m definitely going to try to walk-on (the track and field team),” she said. “Hopefully they love my spirit as much as my talent.”
LYRIC STEELE, CHARLESTOWN
The freshman burst onto the area scene in a huge way.
“Coming off of an ACL injury that I had the past summer, I didn’t really even know if I was going to be able to compete this season,” Steele said. “So because of that I worked really hard to try to get back to where I was. Once I was able to get back into running I kept training and I think I just did really good from there.”
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, she won the 200 individually and was also a member of the Pirates’ victorious 400 and 1,600 relay teams. She also took second in the 100.
A week later, at the Madison Sectional, Steele won a trio of events. She was victorious in the 100 and 200 dashes while also teaming with Jayda Holbrook, Talia Bikai and Demaria King to win the 400 relay.
A week after that, at the Bloomington North Regional, Steele won the 200 and anchored Charlestown’s victorious 400 relay team. She also took third in the 100.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she placed eighth in the 200 and 13th in the 100 while also helping the 400 relay team to a 13th-place finish after coming in seeded 17th in all three races.
“I went in, I was really nervous about it because I knew I was ranked pretty low,” Steele said. “But I went in knowing I was only a freshman and I was just happy to be there. After prelims in my 200 I was really surprised whenever I found out I actually got into the final. And I was super-excited about that because I was considered all-state at that point. I was really happy with my placing eighth there.”
She hopes to continue to improve as a sophomore.
“I just want to keep continuing to work hard, get better and get more training in than I did this season,” she said.
ANNALISE ZEINEMANN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior pole-vaulter/sprinter had a solid season that she capped off in spectacular fashion at the state meet.
“My junior track season was different. We didn’t have an indoor season so our indoor season was outdoor, so that was definitely different,” Zeinemann said. “I wasn’t at my full approach this whole season, I did a lot of short approaches at meets, which was interesting and very frustrating for me that I, mentally, just didn’t feel confident to go back. But the last few meets I did manage to go back.”
That’s when she started thriving.
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Zeinemann was second in the pole vault and was a member of the Highlanders’ third-place-finishing 400 relay team as Floyd won its eighth league title in nine seasons.
A week later, she was second (behind teammate Reece Davis) in the pole vault while helping the Highlanders to their 11th straight title. Then a week after that, she won the pole vault and was also a member of the Highlanders’ fifth-place-finishing 400 relay team.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Zeinemann finished second in the pole vault by clearing 12-feet, 6-inches (Center Grove’s Taylor Jarosinski won the event at 13-0).
“The state meet I went in fresh legs. It was my first meet, I think, this season that I really went in with fresh legs and I told myself, ‘It doesn’t matter what pole I am, adapt and just go and just get on whatever I can,’ she said. “I prepared myself the whole week and I ended up doing a lot of jumps at state, so I prepared myself well I think.
“It took me a long time to realize I got second. Even when I was staring at the results of who got what I was just staring at number two and I was just amazed. I didn’t think I actually did it.”
.
2021 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Bella Barney, Floyd Central senior
Sydney Baxter, Floyd Central senior
Brianna Brown, New Albany sophomore
Jaydon Cirincione, Floyd Central junior
Lanae’ Crowe, Charlestown senior
Reece Davis, Floyd Central junior
Cayla Frierson, New Albany freshman
Elise Gordon, New Albany senior
Journey Howard, New Albany sophomore
Lilly Kaiser, Providence freshman
Savanna Liddle, Floyd Central sophomore
Arielle Phillips, Jeffersonville sophomore
Lyric Steele, Charlestown freshman
Kaitlyn Stewart, Floyd Central freshman
Annalise Zeinemann, Floyd Central junior
SECOND TEAM
Talia Bikai, Charlestown sophomore
Josey Cheatham, Borden senior
Olivia Clive, Jeffersonville junior
Tara Cofie, Jeffersonville senior
MacKenzie Fountain, Jeffersonville junior
Sadee Goedeker, Charlestown junior
Katelyn Grady, Silver Creek junior
Payton Hall, Floyd Central senior
Jayda Holbrook, Charlestown freshman
Maci Hoskins, Providence sophomore
Kylee Lewellen, Floyd Central junior
Jessie McCoy, Charlestown sophomore
Amelia Tandy, New Albany junior
Kenzie Wesley, Silver Creek sophomore
Shalandria White, New Albany junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Leilani Allen, Rock Creek; Ahmya Baker, Jeffersonville; Averielle Baker, Jeffersonville; Brianna Balmer, Silver Creek; Caroline Barbieri, New Albany; Naveah Bates, Jeffersonville; Meredith Bielefeld, Floyd Central; Sarah Boehm, Providence; Reese Bottorff, Providence; Priscilla Byrd, New Albany; Julia Christie, Providence; Natalie Clare, Floyd Central; Lauren Clark, New Albany; Joy Coffman, Borden; Callie Crouse, Christian Academy; Anna Dablow, Silver Creek; Tamera Daily, New Albany; Natalie Day, Silver Creek; Alexis Deaton, Charlestown; Sarah Elder, Silver Creek; Emerson Elliott, Floyd Central; Lila Endres, New Albany; Haven Enlow, Floyd Central; Savanna Foreman, Jeffersonville; Sydney Foreman, Jeffersonville; Shelby Hardin, Floyd Central; Laney Hawkins, Charlestown; Emma Holland, Silver Creek; Audrey Howell, Providence; Elizabeth Isgrigg, Providence; Keegan Kaiser, Floyd Central; Anneiah King, Charlestown; Demaria King, Charlestown; Kaylee Kinser, Charlestown; Jackie McCoy, Charlestown; Shannon McKay, Floyd Central; Kaylie Magallanes, Borden; Karli Neathamer, Floyd Central; Raven Newsome, Silver Creek; Jenna Nolot, Floyd Central; Isabel Odel, Silver Creek; Ashlin Owen, CAI; Lillie Owens, Henryville; Gabrielle Parrish, Clarksville; Daisy Priddy, Silver Creek; Amaya Quarles, Jeffersonville; McKenna Ray, Borden; Macie Rhoten, Charlestown; Alexis Robinson, Rock Creek; Kaela Rose, Borden; Lexi Rose, Borden; Sheridan Toepfer-Ruiz, Henryville; Kendra Salazar, Jeffersonville; Lanie Scharlow, New Albany; Elle Schweitzer, Floyd Central; Racquel Semer, Floyd Central; Dakota Sims, Jeffersonville; Grace Suer, Floyd Central; Haylie Spear, New Washington; Marley Tate, New Albany; Aniyah Thomas, Jeffersonville; Hadley Thompson, New Albany; Shanya Thompson, Jeffersonville; Alaina Walker, New Albany; Lajoy Williams, Rock Creek; Ligia Williams, Rock Creek.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jerry Doyle, Charlestown
