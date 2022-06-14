NTSPY GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: A Highlander, Bulldog & Pirate up for top honor

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 100 to 105.

* WHERE...South central Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Continued hot temperatures and high humidity, with
very little overnight relief, may cause heat illnesses to
occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.

Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups
include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other
breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People
in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
NTSPY GIRLS’ TRACK & FIELD

NTSPY GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: A Highlander, Bulldog & Pirate up for top honor

5-17_22_CorydonTrackSectional_Girls_12254.jpg (copy)

New Albany junior Journey Howard won four events at the Corydon Central Sectional last month. She was first in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump. Additionally, she was a member of the Bulldogs’ triumphant 1,600 relay team.

A senior, a junior and a sophomore are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Floyd Central senior Jaydon Cirincione, New Albany junior Journey Howard and Charlestown sophomore Lyric Steele are the three up for the honor.

The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held next Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening.

JAYDON CIRINCIONE, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior capped off her career in spectacular fashion.

At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Cirincione won a trio of individual events — the 800-meter run, the 1,600 and the 3,200. Her time of 2 minutes, 15.50 seconds in the 800 broke a 30-year-old school record.

At the Corydon Central Sectional, Cirincione was victorious in the 1,600 and the 3,200 and was also a member of the Highlanders’ triumphant 3,200 relay team.

JaydonC.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central senior Jaydon Cirincione had three Top 10 finishes at IHSAA State Finals earlier this month. She was fourth in the 1,600-meter run, ninth in the 3,200 and helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to a fifth-place finish.

The next week at the Evansville Central Regional, she won the 3,200 and the 1,600 in a regional-record 5:00.28. Cirincione was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished her season with a trio of Top 10 finishes. Cirincione finished fourth in the 1,600 (in a personal-best and school-record 4:55.55), took ninth in the 3,200 (in a school-record 10:47.35) and helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team, which included Emerson Elliott, Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart, to a fifth-place finish (in a school-record 9:17.33).

JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY

After a strong sophomore season, Howard had an outstanding junior campaign.

At the HHC Championships, she won three individual events — the 100-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump.

At the Corydon Central Sectional, she won the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump. Additionally, she was a member of the Bulldogs’ triumphant 1,600 relay team.

JourneyH.jpg

Journey Howard 

The following week at the regional, Howard took second in the 100 hurdles, third in the high jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Additionally, she was a member of New Albany’s runner-up team in the 1,600 relay.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Howard took 23rd in the 100 hurdles and helped the Bulldogs to a 21st-place finish in the 1,600 relay.

LYRIC STEELE, CHARLESTOWN

Steele followed up her fabulous freshman campaign with a superb sophomore season.

At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, Steele won the 100-meter dash and the 200, and was also a member of the Pirates’ victorious 400 relay team.

At the Jeffersonville Sectional, she finished first in the 100 and 200 and once again was a member of Charlestown’s victorious 400 relay team.

A week later at the Bloomington North Regional, Steele again triumphed in the 100 and 200 while helping the Pirates’ 400 relay team to a runner-up finish.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she had a pair of top-five finishers — placing fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100 (in a personal-best 11.95). She also teamed with Demaria King, Anneiah King and Jayda Holbrook to place 19th in the 400 relay.

LyricSteele.jpg (copy)

Charlestown sophomore Lyric Steele finished fourth in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 100 at the IHSAA State Finals earlier this month.

Tags

Trending Video