NTSPY SOFTBALL: A Dragon, Highlander and Bulldog up for top honor

Silver Creek senior Hallie Foley, Floyd Central senior Kylie Franks and New Albany senior Cheyenne Palmer are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Softball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be today at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the awards are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
HALLIE FOLEY, SILVER CREEK
The pitcher had a strong senior season for the Dragons, who won sectional and regional titles before falling in the Class 3A Jasper Semistate.
In the circle, the right-hander went 17-4 with a 2.31 earned-run average. Over 142 innings pitched, Foley only walked 18 while fanning 157.
Foley has signed to continue her career at IU Southeast.
KYLIE FRANKS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The shortstop had an outstanding senior season for the Highlanders, who went 26-8 and won the program’s first sectional title in six years.
“My senior season was definitely the best of the three that I had,” Franks said. “We made the farthest run, even though we came up short in regionals. We should’ve won that game, we just didn’t bring our bats early enough.
“But it was the best season I had at Floyd. We had probably the best record and it was the most fun. It was just a good environment to be around. The team was super-fun and positive this year.”
Franks finished the season with a .382 batting average. She tallied 10 doubles, a team-high-tying nine home runs and a team-best 55 RBIs while scoring 34 runs for Floyd Central, which blasted host Bedford North Lawrence 12-5 in the sectional semifinals before beating New Albany 4-2 in the final.
“The past two years we’d lost to Bedford every time, to finally beat them — I know that wasn’t the championship game — but just to finally beat them was overcoming something that we hadn’t been able to do in the past couple of years, so it felt really good,” Franks said.
After the season, Franks was named Class 3A/4A first-team All-State by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana and selected to play in the North-South All-Star team.
Franks will continue her career at Purdue University.
“I’m super-excited to get up there in the fall,” she said. “I’m already doing the workouts and everything. I just can’t wait to be a part of the team.”
CHEYENNE PALMER, NEW ALBANY
The pitcher-infielder-outfielder had an outstanding senior season for the Bulldogs.
“I like to think it was pretty good,” Palmer said. “We had 13 seniors so we all were playing for each other, that’s what we kept saying throughout the season because we knew it was going to be our last time soon.
“There were good moments there. We played very competitive against some teams and I like to think that we played competitive throughout our whole sectional draw and we put up a good fight with all the teams that we played.”
At the plate, she topped the team in batting average (.460), doubles (10), home runs (nine) and RBIs (36) while scoring 25 runs.
In the circle, Palmer went 11-4 and had a 2.63 earned-run average. Over 103 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed 64 runs (39 earned) on 107 hits while walking 40 and striking out 126.
“I think it was a good ride,” Palmer said. “When I was talking to Coach (Brooke Visker) it turns out I’ve broken a lot of records that we had previously, so that was pretty cool. Hopefully my name stays there for a while and doesn’t get broken next year.”
“I like to think that as a team, and then as an individual, we really made a mark this year — and the previous years — for the name New Albany Bulldogs. And (showed) we aren’t just someone you can roll over, that we’re actually going to put up a fight.”
That’s what they did in the 4A BNL Sectional. Palmer and the Bulldogs rallied for two come-from-behind wins over Jennings County and Jeffersonville before falling 4-2 to rival Floyd Central in the final.
“They were tough games, especially because we were losing games and had to come back and win,” she said. “But that just made the wins so much sweeter — the celebration afterwards, the screaming on the bus and being so excited that we made it to the championship game.”
Palmer will continue her softball, volleyball and academic careers at Coker University in South Carolina.
“I’m going to play volleyball and softball, which I think is pretty cool because I didn’t think I was going to be able to do both, but now I can after talking to the volleyball coach. I’m really excited,” she said. “I think I have a good chance, if I work hard and show what I’ve got and I can utilize it for the team, to have a chance of actually playing. They told me in advance what roles they’re looking to fill. So I’m going to work on that over the summer, try to develop new skills so once I get there I can show I have this and they can actually put me in the game.”