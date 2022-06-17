NTSPY SOFTBALL: A Highlander, Pirate, Red Devil & Bulldog up for honor

Two seniors and two juniors are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Softball Player of the Year.
Charlestown senior Savannah Gaither, Jeffersonville senior Hannah Hackworth, Floyd Central junior Taylor Chumbley and New Albany junior Cheyenne Palmer are the four up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening.
TAYLOR CHUMBLEY, FLOYD CENTRAL
Chumbley had an outstanding junior season for the Highlanders.
She clubbed a team-high 17 home runs (one shy of the program record) and drove in 35 while hitting .398 and scoring a team-high-tying 36 runs.
Defensively, the catcher threw out eight baserunners who were trying to steal.
After the season, Chumbley was named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference and was a second-team All-State selection by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.
SAVANNAH GAITHER, CHARLESTOWN
Gaither had a sterling senior season for the Pirates, who improved by seven victories over their 2021 campaign.
The pitcher-infielder hit a team-best .506 with 11 doubles, two triples and six home runs while driving in a team-high 25 RBIs and scoring a team-best 40 runs.
In the circle, the right-hander went 9-5 with one save while posting a 3.36 earned-run average. In 83 1/3 innings pitched, Gaither struck out 79 batters.
After the season, she was named third-team All-State by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana. Gaither was also selected to play in the SCAI All-Star games.
HANNAH HACKWORTH, JEFFERSONVILLE
Hackworth had a splendid senior season for the Red Devils.
She hit a team-best .434 with three doubles, a team-high three triples and a team-best six home runs while driving in 16. Hackworth also scored a team-high-tying 26 runs.
In the circle, she went 3-2 with two saves while posting a 3.47 ERA. In 34 1/3 innings pitched, she struck out 43 hitters.
Hackworth, who will continue her career at John A. Logan College, was selected first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference after the season.
CHEYENNE PALMER, NEW ALBANY
Palmer had a superb junior campaign for the Bulldogs, who reached the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional final.
At the plate, she batted .418 (second on the squad) with a team-high 11 doubles, one triple and one home run while driving in a team-best 31 runs and scored 23 times.
In the circle, she posted a 5-4 record with a 1.81 ERA. In 119 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed 52 runs (31 earned) on 57 hits while walking 53 and striking out 196.
After the season she selected to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference first team.