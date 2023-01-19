NTSPY VOLLEYBALL: A Bulldog, Highlander and Pioneer up for top honor

Alexis Caldwell, Caroline Hilbrich and Grace Purichia were all-around standouts for their respective squads this past season.
It should be no surprise then that the New Albany senior, the Floyd Central senior and the Providence senior are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Volleyball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards in June.
ALEXIS CALDWELL, NEW ALBANY
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter had a strong senior season for the Bulldogs.
Caldwell topped the team in kills (388), kills per set (4.0), kill percentage (42.1), hitting percentage (.293), service aces (62) and digs (270). She also finished fourth in solo blocks (14) and fifth in total blocks (21) for New Albany.
“I think I had a great senior season,” Caldwell said. “We started off kind of slow, but I think it was really good to see the team kind of come together, especially us seniors. We came together and talked to (Coach Ryan) Woos(ley) and we were like, ‘How can we flip things around?’ We talked about a practice plan and what to do for that. Then about midway through the season we kind of flipped the switch and we were a whole new team and we started playing together. So it was definitely a fun season.
“I hadn’t been super-close to the other seniors before, but coming into this season we really bonded and I got close with them. Then I got super-close with the freshmen and the incoming players. I think it was a super-fun season, definitely one of my favorites.”
Caldwell, who was named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 4A South All-District team after the season, finished her four years with 1,108 kills, 765 digs and 163 aces.
“I think I had a great career,” she said. “I had a great four years at New Albany, it was so much fun and I met some of my best friends ever. I got 1,000 kills, which was a huge accomplishment for me. Coming in my freshman year that was one of my main goals, so reaching that was big.”
For all of her prep success, Caldwell is uncertain whether volleyball will be in her future.
“I’m not sure,” she said. “I think my plans right now are to go to Indiana (University), but if the right opportunity with volleyball comes along then I would take that. But I’m not really sure. I think I just want to focus on physical therapy and college, but we’ll see.”
CAROLINE HILBRICH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 5-10 outside hitter/defensive specialist had a sensational senior season for the Highlanders, who won 4A sectional and regional titles before falling to Yorktown in the semistate.
Hilbrich topped the team in kills (335), kills per set (3.2) and service aces (48) while also ranking second in digs (409) and digs per set (3.9). Additionally, she was sixth on the squad in solo blocks (28) and total blocks (39).
“It was a great season, it was probably one of my favorite seasons out of the four years,” said Hilbrich, who was named first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. “We all worked really hard this year and making it to semistate was a huge accomplishment and something that we all wanted to do since our freshman year. So accomplishing that was something that was very special to us and was very good. It was great.”
A four-year starter, Hilbrich finished her career with over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
“It was a lot of fun and I loved all the girls all four years,” she said. “There was never any drama or anything and we just had a lot of fun and played very well together.”
Like her friend Caldwell, Hilbrich is unsure if volleyball is in her future.
“I’m not really sure yet if I’m going to play volleyball in college yet. We’ll see what happens,” she said.
.
GRACE PURICHIA, PROVIDENCE
It was a storybook senior season for the setter who led the Pioneers to the Class 3A state championship.
“It was pretty much perfect,” said Purichia, who paced Providence in assists (1,157), digs (338) and service aces (66). “We had such a good time, we got along so well and we were very successful — state champs is always the way you want to end it. It was just absolutely perfect.”
In the 3A state final, Purichia recorded 56 assists, 16 digs, three kills and two aces in the Pioneers’ 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 victory over Bellmont at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.
“There was so much emotion,” she said. “It was kind of overwhelming at first. Whenever we first got to the venue, I was like, ‘This is kind of my dream that’s coming true right now.’ So it was a little bit of an emotional time at first. But then I just stepped on the court and we were all together and we were like, ‘Let’s just play our game, have so much fun and execute.’ And that’s exactly what we did. It was just one of the best days ever.”
Something that made it even more memorable was that she got to share the experience with her mother, Providence head coach Terri Purichia.
“That was just so special. As if this whole season wasn’t special enough, and perfect enough, I got to finish it with my mom,” Purichia said. “Her last kid, our last chance to get this done and it was just wonderful. It was just that much more special to do it with my mom and get to share that with her.”
After the season Purichia, the first player in program history to accumulate 2,000 assists, 1,000 digs, 500 kills and over 100 aces, was named first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
Purichia plans to continue her playing career at the NCAA Division I level.
“I’m going to play at Jacksonville State University in Alabama and I can not wait,” she said. “I’ve met all of the other recruits and I really get along with them well. Everyone there, the whole team, is just very welcoming. I’m super-excited.”