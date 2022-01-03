NTSPY VOLLEYBALL: A Highlander, Dragon & Pioneer up for top honor

Caroline Hilbrich, Abby Marks and Grace Purichia didn’t just do a little bit of everything for their respective teams this past season — they did a lot.
For their respective efforts, the Floyd Central junior, Silver Creek senior and Providence junior are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Volleyball Player of the Year.
One of those three will be announced as the winner during the NTSPY Awards in June.
CAROLINE HILBRICH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter/defensive specialist had a strong junior campaign for the Highlanders.
Hilbrich topped the team in kills (301) and kills per set (2.7) while also tying for first in service aces (41). Additionally, she ranked second in digs (321) and serves received (432) for Floyd, which went 22-12 and won its first sectional title in five years.
“My junior season, it was awesome,” Hilbrich said. “We had a lot of ups and downs for the whole season. By the end of the season, though, we ended strong, we ended up winning sectionals. That was just a great experience. We had a great team and everyone loved each other and we all competed very hard.”
The Highlanders outlasted the host Pioneers, ending their 10-year title run, in the Class 4A Providence Sectional final in five sets.
“It was a great accomplishment for us,” said Hilbrich, who after the season was selected to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s 2021 Junior All-Star South team. “The whole match was amazing, Providence was amazing, it was awesome to have a lot of fans and just a lot of people there. It was just a great feeling to know that your team had accomplished that.”
And she hopes to accomplish even more in her senior season.
“The goal for next year: try to win sectionals again. Then, keep going farther,” Hilbrich said.
ABBY MARKS, SILVER CREEK
The 5-8 setter had an outstanding senior season for the Dragons.
Marks topped the team in assists (878) while also ranking second in digs (238) and third in solo blocks (20) and total blocks (37). Additionally, she finished fifth in kills (98) and seventh in service aces (31) for Silver Creek, which went 23-12 and won its fifth straight sectional title along with its fourth regional championship in five seasons. The Dragons’ campaign came to an end with a five-set loss to eventual Class 3A state champion Brebeuf in the semistate.
“This season was super-fun,” Marks said. “I think a lot of people underestimated us, because we had lost some big hitters last year. But I just think we came out and we showed everyone, and we proved them all wrong, and we made it to semistate. I think we were super-close. We could’ve beat Brebeuf, but I guess it wasn’t our time. It’s just sad. But overall it was a super-fun season. I’ll always remember Silver Creek volleyball.”
After the season, she was named first-team All-State by the IHSVCA.
“I think I had a pretty good season. I hit my 1,500 (career) assists, which was pretty cool,” Marks said.
As for her future, she is uncertain.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do, where (I’m going) to go or what I want to study. And I’m still undecided if I’m going to play (volleyball) in college,” Marks said.
GRACE PURICHIA, PROVIDENCE
The 5-7 setter/opposite-side hitter had a great junior season.
Purichia paced the Pioneers in assists (793), digs (322) and service aces (56). She also was third in kills (235) and fourth in total blocks (25) for Providence, which finished 20-9.
“It was a very good season,” Purichia said. “We had a very young team full of sophomores and freshmen and two juniors, including myself. But it was one of the most fun seasons that I’ve had at Providence, and we were very successful.”
It ended with a five-set loss to rival Floyd Central in the sectional final.
“It was a very competitive game, both teams played amazing,” said Purichia, who was named first-team All-State in 4A, as well as a Junior All-Star, by the IHSVCA after the season. “If there was a way to go out, that was a great game. Both teams gave it all they had and we fell short, but I really wouldn’t do anything differently. We had an amazing season.”
Just before the season started, Purichia made her college decision, committing to Jacksonville State.
“It kind of felt like home, so I knew that when I committed there it was a good decision,” she said. “A former Providence volleyball player, who is also a really good friend, Courtney Glotzbach, she’s going there and she’ll be a junior whenever I get there. So she’ll help me kind of get into the program. I love the coach, Todd Garvey, I played for his brother at Union (Volleyball Club), so it’ll just be very familiar for me. It feels like home, and I’m super-excited.”