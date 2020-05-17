After placing fourth in the state as a 113-pound sophomore, Floyd Central junior Gavinn Alstott appeared destined for a third straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals. Grappling at 126 pounds, he only lost one match during the regular season (to an out-of-state foe) and was ranked among the best in the state in his weight class. He rolled to sectional and regional titles before losing to second-ranked Ben Dalton of Monrovia 3-1 in the semistate quarterfinals (a.k.a. “the ticket round”) to finish his season with a 38-2 record.
“It went pretty good, but not what I wanted in the end,” said Alstott, who also lost to Dalton in the third-place match at state last year. “In the beginning of the season I beat the guy who ended up winning state. To lose 3-1 in the ticket round, it was pretty disappointing, but I’m just trying to use that match to grow and get better for next season.”
“After I lost I was really bummed out, but my coach told me, ‘You can’t let this define you. You have to grow as a person and grow as a wrestler too.' It taught me win, or lose, you’ve got to leave it all out there.”
In spite of his semistate setback, Alstott attended the state meet and watched his teammate Jonathan Kervin win the state title.
“Jonathan winning state was really big for our program,” he said.
Alstott hopes to follow in his footsteps.
“My goal is to win state next year,” he said. “I think that’s been the goal since I started wrestling. I think I have what it takes. I think there’s just a few things that have to fall into place and I think it can happen.”
After next year, Alstott hopes to continue his wrestling career in college.
