Alstott capped of his career in fine fashion.
After going 38-2 as a junior, Alstott only lost two matches in his senior regular season before capturing his fourth sectional title and third regional championship. At the semistate, he lost 3-2 in the 138-pound final to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals for the third time. The following Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Alstott lost 7-4 to Wawasee’s Jace Alexander in the first round.
“It didn’t end up the way that I wanted it to, but I think having a state champ in J Conway and last year with (Jonathan) Kervin, it just shows how much Floyd Central wrestling’s improving,” said Alstott, who finished the season with a 25-4 record. “I think I got so much better this season, even though the results didn’t show it. I think it’s really going to set me up for college really well.”
Alstott will continue his wrestling and academic careers at Wabash College.
“Two or three weeks after state, I was still considering (different schools) when I decided that was the place,” he said. “It’s only two or three hours away from here and I got a really good amount of money there, so I was like, ‘I think this’ll be a good spot.’ Also they’re ranked top-four, top-five every year in (NCAA) Division III, so I think we can win a national title when I’m there so I’m real excited for it.”
Alstott plans to major in political science.
