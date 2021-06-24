After finishing sixth in the state as a sophomore, Conway had a sensational junior season.
He won sectional, regional and semistate titles at 152 pounds before he became the program’s fifth state champion, capturing its sixth state title.
“In the beginning there I had a little injury and I didn’t know what was going to happen, but luckily everything ended up fine and I was able to wrestle,” Conway said. “I ended up 31-0 on the season and we had a great team this year. We won sectionals, regionals and we had more semistate qualifiers and state qualifiers than we ever had, and we were team state runners-up as well, so it was a pretty good year all-around.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, he won his first match by a technical fall and his second by majority decision before winning his semifinal 4-2. In the championship match, Conway beat Chesterton’s Brock Ellis 6-4 by sudden victory in overtime.
“It was different than normal because there weren’t as many fans,” he said. “It was still just an awesome environment, it was a great place to be. I just came out and competed and everything went right.”
Conway, who wants to wrestle in college, has started looking around at schools. First, though, he has his senior to go.
“The goal is to win another state championship for sure,” Conway said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.