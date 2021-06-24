Finished his career with an outstanding senior season.
The Red Devils’ heavyweight won his third Hoosier Hills Conference title, third sectional championship and third regional crown before losing his first match in the semistate final.
“This year I went undefeated until the semistate and got second (there),” said Munoz, who finished the season 35-4. “Then when state came, it was an alright.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, he won his first match with a third-period pin. Munoz lost his next match, to the eventual state runner-up (Mariere Omonode). He then dropped his next two matches, after suffering an ankle injury, to finish eighth in the state.
“All-around it was a pretty good season,” said Munoz, who was also a starting offensive lineman on Jeffersonville’s sectional-winning football team.
Munoz made the decision not to pursue wrestling in college.
“I’m staying home and going to UofL [the University of Louisville] and studying business,” he said.
