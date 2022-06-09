NTSPY WRESTLING: Two Highlanders, a Pirate up for top honor

A trio of seniors are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Wrestler of the Year.
Floyd Central’s J Conway and Codei Khawaja, along with Charlestown’s Ben Phillips, are the three up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held June 21 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that night.
J CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior capped off his career in spectacular fashion, not losing a match en route to his second straight state title.
Along the way Conway captured Hoosier Hills Conference, sectional, regional and semistate titles before outlasting Columbus East’s Cade Law 4-2 in overtime in the 160-pound final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“It feels great,” said Conway, who won the championship at 152 as a junior, after the title match. “Last year felt amazing too, it’s hard comparing the two. I’ve had a target on my back (this season). These kids were training for me all year, but I just tried not to think about it and tried to have fun, and I did.”
He posted a 134-8 record in his high school career, which he finished with 68 consecutive victories.
Conway has signed to continue his academic and wrestling careers at the University of Missouri.
“I can’t wait to move onto Mizzou and get more done,” he said in February.
CODEI KHAWAJA, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a superb final season for the Highlanders.
After going 25-3 as a junior, Khawaja achieved All-American status in both freestyle and Greco last summer.
“I feel like I bounced back during the summer and just kept on getting better,” he said in February.
Then this past season Khawaja won HHC, sectional and regional titles at 170 pounds before finishing third in the semistate. After being slowed by injury, and illness, the week before he lost his first-round match at the IHSAA State Finals.
Khawaja, who finished the season with a 36-3 record, has signed to continue his academic and wrestling careers at the University of Michigan.
BEN PHILLIPS, CHARLESTOWN
The senior had a strong final campaign for the Pirates.
After placing eighth in the state and posting a 38-4 record at 152 pounds as a junior, Phillips bumped up to 170 this past season. There was no letdown.
He won Mid-Southern Conference, sectional and regional titles before finishing fourth (he lost 11-10 to Khawaja in the third-place match) at the semistate.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Phillips won his first two matches before losing to the eventual state champion in the semifinals. He then lost 3-1 in the third-place match to finish fourth overall.
“It was really exciting, I’m really happy,” Phillips said in February. “It was a bummer I lost my last match as a senior, but I couldn’t ask for a better senior season. Maybe winning a state title, but I wrestled my tail off. I really worked hard this season. I gave it everything I had, I think that’s all you can really ask for.”
He finished his senior season with a 42-4 record.