NTSPY WRESTLING: Two Highlanders, one Red Devil up for top honor

Ninety victories, eight losses and one state championship.
That’s what Floyd Central senior Gavinn Alstott, Jeffersonville senior Matthew Munoz and Floyd Central junior J Conway combined to do on the mat this past season. Those three comprise the trio of finalists for News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Wrestler of the Year.
The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held online for the second straight year.
GAVINN ALSTOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL
Alstott capped of his career in fine fashion.
After going 38-2 as a junior, Alstott only lost two matches in his senior regular season before capturing his fourth sectional title and third regional championship. At the semistate, he lost 3-2 in the 138-pound final to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals for the third time. The following Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Alstott lost 7-4 to Wawasee’s Jace Alexander in the first round.
“It didn’t end up the way that I wanted it to, but I think having a state champ in J Conway and last year with (Jonathan) Kervin, it just shows how much Floyd Central wrestling’s improving,” said Alstott, who finished the season with a 25-4 record. “I think I got so much better this season, even though the results didn’t show it. I think it’s really going to set me up for college really well.”
Alstott will continue his wrestling and academic careers at Wabash College.
“Two or three weeks after state, I was still considering (different schools) when I decided that was the place,” he said. “It’s only two or three hours away from here and I got a really good amount of money there, so I was like, ‘I think this’ll be a good spot.’ Also they’re ranked top-four, top-five every year in (NCAA) Division III, so I think we can win a national title when I’m there so I’m real excited for it.”
Alstott plans to major in political science.
J CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
After finishing sixth in the state as a sophomore, Conway had a sensational junior season.
He won sectional, regional and semistate titles at 152 pounds before he became the program’s fifth state champion, capturing its sixth state title.
“In the beginning there I had a little injury and I didn’t know what was going to happen, but luckily everything ended up fine and I was able to wrestle,” Conway said. “I ended up 31-0 on the season and we had a great team this year. We won sectionals, regionals and we had more semistate qualifiers and state qualifiers than we ever had, and we were team state runners-up as well, so it was a pretty good year all-around.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, he won his first match by a technical fall and his second by majority decision before winning his semifinal 4-2. In the championship match, Conway beat Chesterton’s Brock Ellis 6-4 by sudden victory in overtime.
“It was different than normal because there weren’t as many fans,” he said. “It was still just an awesome environment, it was a great place to be. I just came out and competed and everything went right.”
Conway, who wants to wrestle in college, has started looking around at schools. First, though, he has his senior to go.
“The goal is to win another state championship for sure,” Conway said.
MATTHEW MUNOZ, JEFFERSONVILLE
Finished his career with an outstanding senior season.
The Red Devils’ heavyweight won his third Hoosier Hills Conference title, third sectional championship and third regional crown before losing his first match in the semistate final.
“This year I went undefeated until the semistate and got second (there),” said Munoz, who finished the season 35-4. “Then when state came, it was an alright.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, he won his first match with a third-period pin. Munoz lost his next match, to the eventual state runner-up (Mariere Omonode). He then dropped his next two matches, after suffering an ankle injury, to finish eighth in the state.
“All-around it was a pretty good season,” said Munoz, who was also a starting offensive lineman on Jeffersonville’s sectional-winning football team.
Munoz made the decision not to pursue wrestling in college.
“I’m staying home and going to UofL [the University of Louisville] and studying business,” he said.
2020-21 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Gavinn Alstott, Floyd Central senior
Deke Brown, Charlestown senior
J Conway, Floyd Central junior
Bray Emerine, Floyd Central freshman
Lucas Gagnon, Charlestown senior
Connor Gilles, Jeffersonville senior
Codei Khawaja, Floyd Central junior
Colin Knox, Charlestown senior
Devin McDaniel, Jeffersonville senior
Hunter May, Floyd Central freshman
Matthew Munoz, Jeffersonville senior
Manuel Ordorica, Charlestown senior
Ben Phillips, Charlestown junior
Austin Taylor, New Washington senior
SECOND TEAM
Hayden Bartle, Jeffersonville sophomore
Collin Cain, Jeffersonville sophomore
Jeramiah Cain, Jeffersonville senior
Lody Cheatham, Borden junior
Evan Clayton, Jeffersonville junior
Robert Cline, Jeffersonville senior
Rollin Douglas, Floyd Central sophomore
Nathan Eihusen, Jeffersonville junior
Jake Happel, Floyd Central senior
Lou Knable, Floyd Central junior
Paul King, New Albany junior
Jacob Lewellen, Charlestown junior
Jordan Roberson, New Albany junior
Jase Robinson, Floyd Central sophomore
Greg Shingleton, Jeffersonville senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Cole Bagshaw, Silver Creek; T.J. Bagshaw, Silver Creek; Craig Bratcher, Providence; Gavin Clark, Silver Creek; Carson Collier, Charlestown; Landen Dale, Borden; Jackson Early, Floyd Central; Jaden Grant, New Albany; Carver Hoffman, Silver Creek; Mason Jones, New Washington; Micah Keltner, Charlestown; Jacob Lang, Floyd Central; Jaybreon Litsey, Jeffersonville; Henry Lovan, Providence; Braden Morgan, Charlestown; Braden Moore, Charlestown; Bradley Owen, Jeffersonville; Kendrick Payton, Rock Creek; Logan Schroder, New Albany; Jacob Shackleford, Floyd Central; Alex Sheehan, Charlestown; Eli Theobald, Providence; Charlie Wilson, New Albany; Kamm Vanglider, Charlestown; Austin Ramirez-Wilkerson, Charlestown.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brandon Sisson, Floyd Central.