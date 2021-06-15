You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

NTSPY WRESTLING: Two Highlanders, one Red Devil up for top honor

  • 4 min to read
conway1.jpg

J Conway joined Shaun Garing (1987), Nathan Peterson (2000), Floyd Central assistant coach Cooper Samuels (2007, '08) and Jonathan Kervin (2020) as a state champion for the Highlanders.  

Ninety victories, eight losses and one state championship.

That’s what Floyd Central senior Gavinn Alstott, Jeffersonville senior Matthew Munoz and Floyd Central junior J Conway combined to do on the mat this past season. Those three comprise the trio of finalists for News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Wrestler of the Year.

The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held online for the second straight year.

GAVINN ALSTOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL

Alstott capped of his career in fine fashion.

After going 38-2 as a junior, Alstott only lost two matches in his senior regular season before capturing his fourth sectional title and third regional championship. At the semistate, he lost 3-2 in the 138-pound final to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals for the third time. The following Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Alstott lost 7-4 to Wawasee’s Jace Alexander in the first round.

Gavinn Alstott Floyd (copy)

Floyd Central’s Gavinn Alstott went 25-4 this past season.

“It didn’t end up the way that I wanted it to, but I think having a state champ in J Conway and last year with (Jonathan) Kervin, it just shows how much Floyd Central wrestling’s improving,” said Alstott, who finished the season with a 25-4 record. “I think I got so much better this season, even though the results didn’t show it. I think it’s really going to set me up for college really well.”

Alstott will continue his wrestling and academic careers at Wabash College.

“Two or three weeks after state, I was still considering (different schools) when I decided that was the place,” he said. “It’s only two or three hours away from here and I got a really good amount of money there, so I was like, ‘I think this’ll be a good spot.’ Also they’re ranked top-four, top-five every year in (NCAA) Division III, so I think we can win a national title when I’m there so I’m real excited for it.”

Alstott plans to major in political science.

J CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL

After finishing sixth in the state as a sophomore, Conway had a sensational junior season.

He won sectional, regional and semistate titles at 152 pounds before he became the program’s fifth state champion, capturing its sixth state title.

“In the beginning there I had a little injury and I didn’t know what was going to happen, but luckily everything ended up fine and I was able to wrestle,” Conway said. “I ended up 31-0 on the season and we had a great team this year. We won sectionals, regionals and we had more semistate qualifiers and state qualifiers than we ever had, and we were team state runners-up as well, so it was a pretty good year all-around.”

At the IHSAA State Finals, he won his first match by a technical fall and his second by majority decision before winning his semifinal 4-2. In the championship match, Conway beat Chesterton’s Brock Ellis 6-4 by sudden victory in overtime.

Conway7

Floyd Central junior J Conway prepares to lock up with Chesterton’s Brock Ellis in the 152-pound championship of the IHSAA State Finals on Feb. 20 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“It was different than normal because there weren’t as many fans,” he said. “It was still just an awesome environment, it was a great place to be. I just came out and competed and everything went right.”

Conway, who wants to wrestle in college, has started looking around at schools. First, though, he has his senior to go.

“The goal is to win another state championship for sure,” Conway said.

MATTHEW MUNOZ, JEFFERSONVILLE

Finished his career with an outstanding senior season.

The Red Devils’ heavyweight won his third Hoosier Hills Conference title, third sectional championship and third regional crown before losing his first match in the semistate final.

“This year I went undefeated until the semistate and got second (there),” said Munoz, who finished the season 35-4. “Then when state came, it was an alright.”

munoz13.jpg (copy)

Jeffersonville senior Matt Munoz went 35-4 this past season.

At the IHSAA State Finals, he won his first match with a third-period pin. Munoz lost his next match, to the eventual state runner-up (Mariere Omonode). He then dropped his next two matches, after suffering an ankle injury, to finish eighth in the state.

“All-around it was a pretty good season,” said Munoz, who was also a starting offensive lineman on Jeffersonville’s sectional-winning football team.

Munoz made the decision not to pursue wrestling in college.

“I’m staying home and going to UofL [the University of Louisville] and studying business,” he said.

2020-21 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Gavinn Alstott, Floyd Central senior

Deke Brown, Charlestown senior

J Conway, Floyd Central junior

Bray Emerine, Floyd Central freshman

Lucas Gagnon, Charlestown senior

Connor Gilles, Jeffersonville senior

Codei Khawaja, Floyd Central junior

Colin Knox, Charlestown senior

Devin McDaniel, Jeffersonville senior

Hunter May, Floyd Central freshman

Matthew Munoz, Jeffersonville senior

Manuel Ordorica, Charlestown senior

Ben Phillips, Charlestown junior

Austin Taylor, New Washington senior

SECOND TEAM

Hayden Bartle, Jeffersonville sophomore

Collin Cain, Jeffersonville sophomore

Jeramiah Cain, Jeffersonville senior

Lody Cheatham, Borden junior

Evan Clayton, Jeffersonville junior

Robert Cline, Jeffersonville senior

Rollin Douglas, Floyd Central sophomore

Nathan Eihusen, Jeffersonville junior

Jake Happel, Floyd Central senior

Lou Knable, Floyd Central junior

Paul King, New Albany junior

Jacob Lewellen, Charlestown junior

Jordan Roberson, New Albany junior

Jase Robinson, Floyd Central sophomore

Greg Shingleton, Jeffersonville senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Cole Bagshaw, Silver Creek; T.J. Bagshaw, Silver Creek; Craig Bratcher, Providence; Gavin Clark, Silver Creek; Carson Collier, Charlestown; Landen Dale, Borden; Jackson Early, Floyd Central; Jaden Grant, New Albany; Carver Hoffman, Silver Creek; Mason Jones, New Washington; Micah Keltner, Charlestown; Jacob Lang, Floyd Central; Jaybreon Litsey, Jeffersonville; Henry Lovan, Providence; Braden Morgan, Charlestown; Braden Moore, Charlestown; Bradley Owen, Jeffersonville; Kendrick Payton, Rock Creek; Logan Schroder, New Albany; Jacob Shackleford, Floyd Central; Alex Sheehan, Charlestown; Eli Theobald, Providence; Charlie Wilson, New Albany; Kamm Vanglider, Charlestown; Austin Ramirez-Wilkerson, Charlestown.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brandon Sisson, Floyd Central.

Conway3.jpg

Floyd Central junior J Conway, far right, poses for a picture with freshman Hunter May, far left, Highlanders head coach Brandon Sisson and assistant coach Cooper Samuels at Saturday night’s IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you