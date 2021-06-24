JEFFERSONVILLE — One individual state champion, four state championship teams and several future Division I athletes highlighted the list of winners at Thursday night’s NTSPY Awards.
The eighth annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards were held online for the second straight year due to COVID-19.
Silver Creek led the way with 11 total winners while Floyd Central collected nine, Providence five and New Albany three.
The Dragons' winners were Anna Wright (Girls' Soccer Player of the Year), Ben Landers (Football Player of the Year), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Boys' Basketball Player of the Year), Marissa Gasaway (Girls' Basketball Player of the Year), Kooper Jacobi (Boys' Student-Athlete of the Year & Clutch Performance of the Year), Carter Smith (Boys' Golfer of the Year), Brandon Hoffman and Scott Schoen (Coaches of the Year) and the Silver Creek boys' and girls' basketball squads (Team of the Year).
The Highlanders' winners were Sophie Cook (Girls' Golfer of the Year), Weston Naville (Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year), Jaydon Cirincione (Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year), Evan Thomas (Boys' Swimmer or Diver of the Year), J Conway (Wrestler of the Year and Boys' Player of the Year), Millie Meunier (Girls' Tennis Player of the Year), Kendall Brown (Softball Player of the Year) and Savanna Liddle (Girls' Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year).
Three athletes — Jacobi, Conway and Providence senior Ali Hornung — won two awards apiece.
Jacobi, a 6-foot-7 forward on the boys' basketball team, averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Dragons, who won their second consecutive Class 3A state championship. He had one of the best games of his career in his final game, tallying 18 points and 18 rebounds in Creek's 50-49 win over Leo in the title tilt. That earned Clutch Performance of the Year for Jacobi, who will continue his academic and hoops careers at the University of Toledo.
"It was a great game to play in, obviously. The first one was a lot scarier for me, so coming in having that experience from the first one helped a little," Jacobi said. "That was the biggest thing, because none of our shots were really falling. ... Coach said that before the game, 'Whoever rebounds better is going to win this game. So that was my mindset the whole game and that's what I tried to do."
Conway carried on the recent tradition of Floyd Central grapplers claiming Wrestler of the Year honors. The junior, who followed previous Highlander winners Tristan Sellmer and Jonathan Kervin, went 31-0 this past season en route to winning the state championship in the 152-pound weight class. The area's lone individual state champ also was named Boys' Player of the Year.
"My preparation always comes from practice. But leading up to a match I'll keep telling myself positive things, positive self-talk, build myself up, then I'll pray, then I'll go out on the mat," Conway said.
Hornung was named Volleyball Player of the Year for the third consecutive time and Girls' Player of the Year for the second straight year. The senior outside hitter paced the Pioneers in kills (446), kills per set (4.6), kill percentage (49.5), hitting percentage (36.4), digs (368), solo blocks (eight) and serves received (478). She also ranked second in total blocks (45) and block assists (37), third in assists (53) and fourth in service aces (28) for the Pioneers, who went 23-7 and lost 3-2 to eventual Class 4A state champion Yorktown in the semistate. Last month the Purdue-signee was named Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year.
"It's been crazy," Hornung said. "I've had such a strong support system through my whole four years at Providence, from my family to my coaches and teammates. They made it a lot easier for me. But they made it fun too the whole way, it's been awesome."
Charlestown senior Deke Brown and Floyd Central sophomore Savanna Liddle were named the Boys' and Girls' Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year.
Brown played football in the fall, wrestled in the winter and picked baseball back up in the spring.
"I just put a lot of hard work into it and had fun," he said.
Liddle, meanwhile, ran cross country in the fall, swam in the winter and ran track in the spring.
"Running definitely helps swimming and swimming definitely helps running, so I just think it really works out," she said. "After cross country season I went straight into swimming, then I would run during my swim season so I would stay conditioned for track. Then when I got done with swim season I went into track season and I was still in good shape for running, so it worked really well. I'm glad I could do all three."
Borden senior Josey Cheatham was named the Girls’ Student-Athlete of the Year. Cheatham played volleyball in the fall and was a standout on the girls' track & field team in the spring. Additionally, she was her class valedictorian.
"Both my parents work in education, so I've always had a love for learning and that's pretty much blossomed me into a student that just loves to be at school," said Cheatham, who will attend Western Kentucky University, where she plans to major in biochemistry.
Providence boys' soccer coach Jake Stengel, Silver Creek girls' basketball coach Scott Schoen, Silver Creek boys' coach Brandon Hoffman and Providence baseball coach Scott Hutchins, all of whom led their teams to state titles, shared the Coach of the Year honor.
Additionally, each of their teams shared the Team of the Year award.
"It was fantastic winning the first state championship in the boys' soccer program history," Stengel said. "We had a great team effort. It was just a really special year."
Among the other special awards, Silver Creek was named Cheer Team of the Year. Additionally Jane Kendall, a former trainer and the long-time scorekeeper for the Jeffersonville boys' basketball team, was given the Above & Beyond Award for her years of service.
Fred Geswein, a former cross country and track & field runner and coach, who is an active promoter of running and is the namesake of the Fast Freddie's Festive Five-Mile Foot Feast that traditionally takes place on Thanksgiving morning.
"When you think of Fred Geswein, I think of a contributor to the sport of track & field, road-racing and cross country," New Albany track coach Kyle Weigleb said. "Anytime you have a conversation around here about those three categories his name comes up."
Finally, Jeffersonville senior swimmer Katie Baumgartle was given the Inspiration Award. Baumgartle, who was diagnosed with autism and a communication disorder at a very young age, was a four-year swimmer for the Red Devils.
"She was the first one in the water, she was the last one out of the water, she was the loudest person on the deck cheering on her teammates and she just continued to get better and better," Jeff coach Mike Pepa said.
Baumgartle, who received a Lilly Scholarship, will attend Butler University, where she plans to study accounting.
"I want to thank my coaches, my teammates, my family and everybody around my life. I'm just grateful to have them. I couldn't have done it without them," she said.
The complete list of winners is below.
2020-21 NTSPY WINNERS
• Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Sophie Cook, Floyd Central.
• Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year: Grant Paradowski, Jeffersonville.
• Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year: Anna Wright, Silver Creek.
• Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year: Luke Hesse, Providence.
• Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year: Weston Naville, Floyd Central.
• Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year: Jaydon Cirincione, Floyd Central.
• Volleyball Player of the Year: Ali Hornung, Providence.
• Football Player of the Year: Ben Landers, Silver Creek.
• Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year: Trey Kaufman, Silver Creek.
• Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek.
• Boys’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year: Evan Thomas, Floyd Central.
• Girls’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year: Katelyn Case, Jeffersonville.
• Wrestler of the Year: J Conway, Floyd Central.
• Girls' Tennis Player of the Year: Millie Meunier, Floyd Central.
• Softball Player of the Year: Kendall Brown, Floyd Central.
• Baseball Player of the Year: Tucker Biven, New Albany.
• Boys' Golfer of the Year: Carter Smith, Silver Creek.
• Boys' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Ja'raylan Johnson, New Albany.
• Girls' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Elise Gordon, New Albany.
• Boys’ Player of the Year: J Conway, Floyd Central wrestling.
• Girls’ Player of the Year: Ali Hornung, Providence volleyball.
• Boys’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year: Deke Brown, Charlestown.
• Girls’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year: Savanna Liddle, Floyd Central.
• Boys’ Student-Athlete of the Year: Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek.
• Girls’ Student-Athlete of the Year: Josey Cheatham, Borden.
• Coaches of the Year: Jake Stengel, Providence boys' soccer; Scott Schoen, Silver Creek girls' basketball; Brandon Hoffman, Silver Creek boys' basketball; Scott Hutchins, Providence baseball.
• Teams of the Year: Providence boys' soccer; Silver Creek girls' basketball; Silver Creek boys’ basketball; Providence baseball.
• Clutch Performance of the Year: Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek boys' basketball player had 18 points and 18 rebounds in the Class 3A state championship game.
• Game of the Year: Jeffersonville boys’ basketball beat Floyd Central 66-64 in triple-overtime in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals.
• Inspiration Award: Katie Baumgartle, Jeffersonville girls' swimmer.
• Lifetime Achievement Award: Fred Geswein, former cross country and track & field coach, and running promoter.
• Cheer Team of the Year: Silver Creek.
• Above & Beyond Award: Jane Kendall, former trainer and long-time scorebook keeper for the Jeffersonville boys' basketball team.
