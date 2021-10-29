CLARKSVILLE — Paoli went old school football Friday night. Using a physical ground game the Rams beat host Providence 28-14 in a semifinal game of the Class 2-A Sectional 39.
Providence (5-6) and Paoli were tied 14-14 late in the third quarter when the Rams’ Carson Little went up the middle rambling 54 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 remaining in the period.
Paoli (7-2), who will play at Triton Central for the sectional championship next week, put the game away early in the fourth quarter. Driving 53 yards on six plays, Billy Rominger scored on a 21-yard play with 8:35 left to give Paoli a two-touchdown advantage.
“That was a tough game. Our guys played as hard as they could,” said Providence coach Daniel McDonald. “They left it all out on the field. I was extremely proud of the effort.”
Each team scored touchdowns early in the third quarter as Rominger scored from one yard with 8:08 for a 14-7 lead. The Pioneers came right back with a five-play, 74-yard-drive when sophomore quarterback Carter Lannon connected with Cade Unruh for a 35-yard touchdown with 6:16 left in the third to tie it 14-14.
Rominger, a sophomore, finished with 187 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns.
“He’s a load,” McDonald said. “He runs hard. He runs angry. He’s a very impressive running back and he showed it tonight.”
Paoli didn’t complete a pass in four attempts, but its ground game picked up the slack.
“They are content to get three, four yards a pop and make you play assignment football which is what great option teams do,” McDonald said. “They are the best in the area at doing that. They’ll lull you to asleep the pop a large gain on you.”
Providence struck first taking the opening kickoff 67 yards in seven plays. On fourth down from the Rams’ 20, Lannon hit a wide open Brian Wall in the left corner for a touchdown with 8:26 to play in the opening quarter.
Paoli came right back with a drive of their own going 62 yards in 13 plays as Rominger scored from two yards out to tie the score 7-7 with 2:06 in the first quarter.
The Rams threatened just before halftime taking over at their own nine driving to the Pioneers’ four. With less than a second on clock, Rominger took a handoff and ran to the right where the Providence defense stopped him two yards short of a goal line.
“We’re a run first team,” said Paoli coach Neil Dittmer. “We didn’t have the throws early so we adjusted to the run game. Rominger is a guy that wears you down. His legs never stop. He is just going to keep plugging away.”
PAOLI 28, PROVIDENCE 14
Paoli 7 0 14 7 — 28
Providence 7 0 7 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY FIRST QUARTER
PR — Brian Wall, 20 pass from Carter Lannan (Mason Raes kick).
PA — Billy Romlinger, 2 run (Chris Nunez kick).
THIRD QUARTER
PA — Romlinger, 1 run (Nunez kick).
PR — Cade Unruh, 35 pass from Lannan (Raes kick).
PA — Carson Little, 54 run (Nunez kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
PA — Romlinger, 21 run (Nunez kick).
